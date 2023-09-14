On the Site:
Man wanted for allegedly ramming stolen car into Murray police unit arrested in Denver

Sep 14, 2023, 4:24 PM | Updated: 4:41 pm

The man accused of driving a stolen vehicle and ramming a Murray police vehicle...

The man accused of driving a stolen vehicle and ramming a Murray police vehicle on Wednesday was captured in Denver Thursday. (Murray City Police Department)

(Murray City Police Department)

Cary Schwanitz's Profile Picture

BY CARY SCHWANITZ


KSLTV.com

MURRAY, Utah — A man wanted for ramming a stolen car into a Murray police unit was arrested in the Denver area Thursday morning.

The Murray City Police Department said officers conducted a traffic stop on a black Chevy Captiva near Fashion Place Mall at approximately 7:20 p.m. Wednesday after discovering the Chevy was displaying stolen Indiana license plate No. 137CDI.

While officers tried to take the driver into custody, they say he fled in the Chevy, ramming a police car and hitting another parked car as he left the parking lot. Police say an officer fired at the driver during the incident, and the driver may have been injured.

A news release issued by the Murray Police Department did not name the suspect.

“It was determined that he (the suspect) sustained non-life-threatening injuries because of the incident in Murray,” the release stated. “A Murray City Officer that was involved in the incident was treated and released with minor injuries from a local hospital; and is recovering from his injuries.”

The release added that the officer was placed on administrative leave pending the OICI investigation.

Murray police thanked the public for its help in finding the suspect along with the West Jordan Police Department and Colorado law enforcement officers.

