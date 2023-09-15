Lagoon’s Primordial set to open with special invitation for season pass holders

FARMINGTON — Season passport holders at Lagoon have some good news in their email boxes: The highly anticipated new ride Primordial has arrived and will open.

The park describes the ride as a “one-of-a-kind, unprecedented ride,” and invites those will season passes to make a one-time reservation for a Primordial ride experience on weekdays when the park is otherwise closed through the end of the season. On regularly open days, the ride’s lines will be open to all park attendees.

Media members were invited — no cameras allowed — to experience the ride on Friday. In a statement, the park said the ride time is just under five minutes, compared to two and a half minutes for it’s newest, and world-class rollercoaster Cannibal.

The press release promises a “storyline that you will follow on the journey through the ride is completely original and unlike anything you have ever seen on any attraction before — and it is experienced in 3D.”

It is said to hit a maximum speed of 40 mph with a track height of 84 feet. Guests must be at least 36 inches tall and those under 48 inches must ride with a supervision companion.

The email allows season pass holders to schedule a ride time Monday — Thursday, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. through the end of the season, except for Oct. 19, weather and other factors permitting. The park is closed during those hours and other rides will not be available, but the unique one-ride experience will be for pass holders who make a reservations.

“Please note that this exclusive ride opening is available for Primordial only,” the patron email states. “The Park will remain closed. Season Passport Holders are allowed one (1) exclusive ride reservation per Season Passport.”

The amusement park is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through its season close on Monday Oct. 29. On Fridays, it is open from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday’s 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and on Sundays 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday hours apply Oct. 19 – 21.

Lagoon said its ride was developed with 65 local contractors with local Utah suppliers and vendors accounting for over 75% of the ride.

“Lagoon has also worked with the best in the amusement park industry for the design of the roller coaster and show elements,” it said.

The park features 55 rides, a waterpark that is closed for the season, Pioneer Village and the seasonal Frightmares, now open.