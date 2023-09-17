On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Alabama high school band director stunned, arrested after refusing to end performance, police say

Sep 17, 2023, 2:22 PM

FILE — (KSL TV)...

FILE — (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama high school band director was shocked with a stun gun and arrested after Birmingham police said he wouldn’t tell his band to stop playing.

Local news outlets report that Minor High School’s band director was arrested Thursday night after a football game between Minor and Jackson-Olin High School. He’s charged with disorderly conduct, harassment and resisting arrest.

Birmingham Police Officer Truman Fitzgerald, a department spokesperson, said police were trying to clear the stadium at Jackson-Olin after the game and asked both bands to stop playing so people wouldn’t linger.

Police say the Jackson-Olin band stopped performing, but that the director disregarded officers and told his students to keep playing.

Police officers accompanied by school security guards went to arrest him for disorderly conduct but he got into a scuffle with them, Fitzgerald said. He said the band director refused to place his hands behind his back and shoved an officer. One of the officers shocked the band director with a stun gun.

Paramedics treated the band director and took him to a hospital to be checked out, Fitzgerald said. He was later booked into jail and released after posting bail.

Jefferson County School Superintendent Walter Gonsoulin said Friday that he’s gathering facts and declined further comment for now. “I urge everyone not to jump to conclusions,” Gonsoulin said.

The Birmingham Police Department’s Internal Affairs Division investigates all incidents where an officer uses force during an arrest.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

A mug shot of 18-year-old Esteban Galvez...

Michael Houck

West Valley City police identify suspect in fatal shooting

Police released the identity of a person of interest involved in Friday afternoon's fatal shooting. 

16 hours ago

FILE — Handcuffs in a jail cell. FILE PHOTO (Ravell Call/Deseret News)...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

3 more charged in murder case of body found in trunk of burning vehicle

Three more men were charged Friday with murder in connection with the death of a man whose body was found in the trunk of his burning car in South Jordan in November.

2 days ago

Candace Lierd. (KSL TV)...

Michael Houck and Brianna Chavez, KSL TV

Exitus CEO arrested for allegedly faking nursing credentials and misleading investors

The CEO of a non-profit group dedicated to helping those affected by human trafficking was arrested on Friday for over 30 fraud-related charges.

2 days ago

The wife of a man shot and killed by police is sharing a message on the day the Salt Lake County Di...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Wife of veteran killed by SLC police shares message as officers found justified

The wife of a man shot and killed by police is sharing a message on the day the Salt Lake County District Attorney issued the decision that the officers in the shooting were justified.

3 days ago

...

LARRY CURTIS, BRIANNA CHAVEZ, CIMARON NEUGEBAUER, KSL TV

Man killed in West Valley shooting, gunman at large

Police are asking for the public's help finding suspect(s) who fled the scene after a man was shot to death here late Friday afternoon.

3 days ago

The Utah Attorney General's Office CASE Strike Force is looking for these people in connection to a...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Utah AG’s office asks for help finding suspects in elaborate retail theft ring

The Utah Attorney General’s Office is asking for the public’s help to bust an organized crime ring across the Wasatch Front. The group is stealing thousands of dollars of merchandise from stores, in a crime that ultimately trickles down to shoppers.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Yellowstone cabin with white tour vans parked in front...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Alabama high school band director stunned, arrested after refusing to end performance, police say