On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

EDUCATION & SCHOOLS

Parent advocacy group hosting rally, pushing for inclusion for kids with intellectual disabilities

Sep 17, 2023, 4:04 PM

A photo of 2022 "We All Belong Rally." (KSL TV)...

A photo of 2022 "We All Belong Rally." (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Brianna Chavez's Profile Picture

BY BRIANNA CHAVEZ


KSLTV.com

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A parent advocacy group pushing for inclusion in schools across the state calls on the community for support.

The group We All Belong focuses on helping kids with intellectual disabilities and will be hosting a rally on Monday night.

“We advocate for them to be a part of their community and specifically a part of their boundary schools to have the option to go to school with their community rather than be bussed away,” said Oakley Peterson, founding member of We All Belong.

The group was created after the Jordan School District planned on moving the Life Skills program out of two high schools. Thousands of people signed a petition that ultimately stopped the move by the district.

“Some are allowed this opportunity, and others are denied it, so we do fight and advocate for all children across the state. Parents reach out to us all the time,” said board member Katheryn Wittwer, who has an 11-year-old son with Down syndrome.

The 2023 “We All Belong Rally” taking place on Sept. 18.

Monday’s night rally is set to be a fun atmosphere but also a chance to educate those around them.

“While I think the generation has a leg up on inclusion and acceptance…you can’t do that if the representations not there,” Peterson said.

The rally will feature food, games, and performances by several groups, along with guest speaker Tim Harris — an entrepreneur from New Mexico with Down syndrome.

There will also be prizes raffled off. The group will be raising funds for area teachers to attend a conference in November to help kids with intellectual disabilities.

The rally will be held Monday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Daybreak’s Soda Row, 11274 South Kestrel Rise Road in South Jordan. To learn more, visit the We All Belong Facebook page.

KSL 5 TV Live

Education & Schools

FILE — (KSL TV)...

Associated Press

Alabama high school band director stunned, arrested after refusing to end performance, police say

An Alabama high school band director was shocked with a stun gun and arrested after Birmingham police said he wouldn’t tell his band to stop playing.

16 hours ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Karah Brackin

SLC School District looking at 7 elementary schools for possible closures

The Salt Lake City School District is currently studying seven elementary schools for potential closure.

6 days ago

President of Utah Valley University, Dr. Astrid Tuminez....

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Dr. Astrid Tuminez

This week on Sunday Edition, Boyd Matheson sits down with the president of Utah Valley University, Dr. Astrid Tuminez as they talk about vision of higher education.

8 days ago

a snow landscape...

Brittany Tait

Family wants to locate grandfather’s painting apartment managers mistakenly donated to Provo D.I.

Allison Richardson left her family in Texas to continue her studies in the Accounting Junior Core Program at Brigham Young University. But before leaving the Lone Star State, she brought with her a significant painting — now missing — with emotional family ties.

9 days ago

IncludED logo...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Teachers to learn creating inclusive classrooms at educators conference

SALT LAKE CITY — This weekend, teachers from around the state will become students as they learn how to better support kids in their classrooms from all different backgrounds.    One of the people they’ll be learning from is herself forging a new path at the state education level.  During some downtime in her office at Salt […]

10 days ago

shooting threat...

Larry D. Curtis

Written threat found at park targets Utah high school with shooting in two weeks

A threat, apparently written with a sharpie on playground equipment, said Brighton High School will be the target of a shooting on Sept. 20. The scrawled message is under investigation by police.

11 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Yellowstone cabin with white tour vans parked in front...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Parent advocacy group hosting rally, pushing for inclusion for kids with intellectual disabilities