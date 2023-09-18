On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Police: Wellington man rolls car while fleeing from police after domestic incident

Sep 17, 2023, 7:11 PM

Handcuffs...

A Davis County man pleaded guilty Monday to federal charges of animal torture and posting videos of the torture on YouTube.

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

WELLINGTON, Utah — A man who allegedly strangled his girlfriend led police on a high-speed chase that ended with him crashing into a parked SUV Friday afternoon.

Chad D. Dyches, 31, was booked into the Carbon County Jail on felony charges of aggravated assault, driving under the influence with two or more priors, and failing to stop at the command of police, according to the police affidavit.

At approximately 2:12 p.m., Wellington police responded to a domestic violence call. The female victim told police that her boyfriend, Dyches, had strangled and beat her while she was holding an infant after she asked him why he did not change the baby’s diaper.

According to the affidavit, the victim escaped Dyches and locked herself in her car. She said Dyches had got inside his vehicle and left their apartment.

A police officer in the area responded to the domestic and observed Dyches leaving the parking lot at a high rate of speed and ignoring stop signs. The officer attempted a traffic stop on Dyches and began a pursuit after the suspect failed to yield.

According to the affidavit, Dyches continued to flee from police at speeds reaching 80 mph on city streets and ignoring stop signs. At one point, Dyches drove through a construction zone that posted a 40 mph limit.

Dyches left Wellington on state Route 6 and began weaving “in and out of traffic and drove on the shoulder on the right side of the road,” the affidavit stated. The suspect was driving at speeds over 105 mph.

According to the affidavit, the Wellington police officer continued pursuing until Dyches reached Main Street in Price, Utah. The officer stopped pursuing due to safety concerns.

Soon after the end of the pursuit, Dyches crashed his car into an empty parked SUV on 400 West Main Street and rolled his vehicle, causing him to be stuck, police say.


According to the affidavit, Dyches was checked into a local hospital and was released on Saturday, where he was booked into jail.

While in the hospital, police obtained a warrant for Dyches’s blood and test results showed he had Amphetamines and marijuana in his system. The Amphetamines are believed to be linked to his prescription pills.

A search of Dyches’s vehicle showed a piece of foil with burnt residue, along with the marijuana and other unidentified pills.

According to the affidavit, Dyches is on probation and Wellington police officers have responded to their residence multiple times. Because of these factors, police asked for Dyches not to be released from jail.

Dyches was also booked on misdemeanor charges of domestic violence in the presence of a child, property damage from $500 to $1,499, driving on a suspended license, interference with a police officer, possession of a controlled substance, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

The suspect also was cited traffic infractions of failing to signal, failing to operate within a single lane, failing to yield the right of way, and speeding in a construction zone.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

This screen grab from dash camera video provided by the Fort Lupton Police Department shows a freig...

Associated Press

Former Colorado officer gets probation for putting woman in police vehicle that was hit by a train

A former Colorado police officer who put a handcuffed woman in a parked vehicle that was hit by a freight train last year, causing the woman to suffer a traumatic brain injury, has avoided a jail sentence.

19 hours ago

A mug shot of 18-year-old Esteban Galvez...

Michael Houck

West Valley City police identify person of interest in fatal shooting

Police released the identity of a person of interest involved in Friday afternoon's fatal shooting. 

19 hours ago

FILE — (KSL TV)...

Associated Press

Alabama high school band director stunned, arrested after refusing to end performance, police say

An Alabama high school band director was shocked with a stun gun and arrested after Birmingham police said he wouldn’t tell his band to stop playing.

19 hours ago

FILE — Handcuffs in a jail cell. FILE PHOTO (Ravell Call/Deseret News)...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

3 more charged in murder case of body found in trunk of burning vehicle

Three more men were charged Friday with murder in connection with the death of a man whose body was found in the trunk of his burning car in South Jordan in November.

2 days ago

Candace Lierd. (KSL TV)...

Michael Houck and Brianna Chavez, KSL TV

Exitus CEO arrested for allegedly faking nursing credentials and misleading investors

The CEO of a non-profit group dedicated to helping those affected by human trafficking was arrested on Friday for over 30 fraud-related charges.

2 days ago

The wife of a man shot and killed by police is sharing a message on the day the Salt Lake County Di...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Wife of veteran killed by SLC police shares message as officers found justified

The wife of a man shot and killed by police is sharing a message on the day the Salt Lake County District Attorney issued the decision that the officers in the shooting were justified.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Yellowstone cabin with white tour vans parked in front...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Police: Wellington man rolls car while fleeing from police after domestic incident