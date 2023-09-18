Police: Wellington man rolls car while fleeing from police after domestic incident

WELLINGTON, Utah — A man who allegedly strangled his girlfriend led police on a high-speed chase that ended with him crashing into a parked SUV Friday afternoon.

Chad D. Dyches, 31, was booked into the Carbon County Jail on felony charges of aggravated assault, driving under the influence with two or more priors, and failing to stop at the command of police, according to the police affidavit.

At approximately 2:12 p.m., Wellington police responded to a domestic violence call. The female victim told police that her boyfriend, Dyches, had strangled and beat her while she was holding an infant after she asked him why he did not change the baby’s diaper.

According to the affidavit, the victim escaped Dyches and locked herself in her car. She said Dyches had got inside his vehicle and left their apartment.

A police officer in the area responded to the domestic and observed Dyches leaving the parking lot at a high rate of speed and ignoring stop signs. The officer attempted a traffic stop on Dyches and began a pursuit after the suspect failed to yield.

According to the affidavit, Dyches continued to flee from police at speeds reaching 80 mph on city streets and ignoring stop signs. At one point, Dyches drove through a construction zone that posted a 40 mph limit.

Dyches left Wellington on state Route 6 and began weaving “in and out of traffic and drove on the shoulder on the right side of the road,” the affidavit stated. The suspect was driving at speeds over 105 mph.

According to the affidavit, the Wellington police officer continued pursuing until Dyches reached Main Street in Price, Utah. The officer stopped pursuing due to safety concerns.

Soon after the end of the pursuit, Dyches crashed his car into an empty parked SUV on 400 West Main Street and rolled his vehicle, causing him to be stuck, police say.



According to the affidavit, Dyches was checked into a local hospital and was released on Saturday, where he was booked into jail.

While in the hospital, police obtained a warrant for Dyches’s blood and test results showed he had Amphetamines and marijuana in his system. The Amphetamines are believed to be linked to his prescription pills.

A search of Dyches’s vehicle showed a piece of foil with burnt residue, along with the marijuana and other unidentified pills.

According to the affidavit, Dyches is on probation and Wellington police officers have responded to their residence multiple times. Because of these factors, police asked for Dyches not to be released from jail.

Dyches was also booked on misdemeanor charges of domestic violence in the presence of a child, property damage from $500 to $1,499, driving on a suspended license, interference with a police officer, possession of a controlled substance, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

The suspect also was cited traffic infractions of failing to signal, failing to operate within a single lane, failing to yield the right of way, and speeding in a construction zone.