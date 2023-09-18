On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Woman accused of poisoning her husband now accused of witness tampering

Sep 18, 2023, 3:09 PM | Updated: 3:22 pm

Kouri Richins, a Utah mother of three who authorities say fatally poisoned her husband then wrote a...

Kouri Richins, a Utah mother of three who authorities say fatally poisoned her husband then wrote a children's book about grieving, looks on during a bail hearing Monday, June 12, 2023, in Park City, Utah. A judge ruled to keep her in custody for the duration of her trial. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, Pool)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, Pool)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Kouri Richins, a woman accused of fatally poisoning her husband, is now accused of witness tampering after a handwritten letter was found in her jail cell.

In the six-page letter, Kouri Richins compelled her mother, Lisa Darden to provide her brother information to give a false testimony, according to prosecutors.

The State of Utah motioned for a no-contact order to “prevent the defendant from further witness tampering,” and Judge Richard Mrazik granted the order.

The letter, titled “Walk The Dog!!” instructs Kouri Richin’s mom to tell Ronald Darden to testify that Kouri Richin’s husband, Eric, was getting fentanyl from Mexico, which eventually led to his death.

It states: “Eric told [Redacted name] that he got Pain Pills and fentanyl from Mexico from the workers at the ranch,” Kouri Richins goes on to explain that Ronald Darden can “reword [the narrative] however he needs to to make the point just include it all.”

Richins states in the letter that her brother would probably have to testify to this, but “it’s super short not a lot to it.” She later explains, “it can be short and to the point but has to be done. Upon information and belief. LOL.”

Richins wanted her mom to meet with her brother Ronald Darden, in person since she worried the “house and phone are bugged.”

“Tell [redacted name] don’t overanalyze it. It was a quick 2 min. conversation. LOL Tell him I need him to do this. Bring me home and then we will get those d*** b******!”

The letter was recovered in Kouri Richin’s cell inside a book.

Kouri Richins was first arrested in May 2023 for the murder of her husband, Eric Richins. Eric Richins was found dead in 2022 of a fentanyl overdose. Kouri Richins told police that she and her husband were celebrating and she made him a mixed drink before bed the evening before he died.

Utah author arrested, accused of murdering husband

Kouri Richins is charged with first-degree felony, aggravated murder, but will not not face the death penalty if convicted.

After her husband’s death, Kouri Richins wrote a children’s book about dealing with grief after the death of a loved one. In June, a judge ordered that Richins remain in custody as the court case moves forward.

Utah author charged with murdering husband is being sued by husband’s estate

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Eliza Pace

Lightning-caused fire threatens homes

A new fire authorities are calling the Evening Star Fire, is threatening four homes in the Victory Ranch Community in Wasatch County.

52 minutes ago

road, BYU sign and athletic field...

Larry D. Curtis

BYU lands in top 20 on best colleges list; University of Utah in top 50

The Wall Street Journal included BYU at number 20 and the University of Utah at 43 in its rankings of the best colleges in the U.S.

56 minutes ago

[FILE] Jail Handcuffs (KSL-TV)...

Michael Houck

Man arrested after ‘yanking’ a cushion under a child, causing concussion, police say

A man is accused of pulling a cushion from under a child after the victim accidentally threw a cushion at his wife, police say.

57 minutes ago

FILE — (KSL TV)...

Michael Houck

Two Utahns killed in single vehicle crash near Arizona/Utah boarder

Seven people were involved in a single-vehicle crash near Littlefield, Arizona, on Saturday.

2 hours ago

(FILE) Police lights at night....

Eliza Pace

Motorcyclist in custody after whipping through traffic at speeds of 134 mph

A man was taken into custody after evading officers in Utah and Wyoming while riding his motorcycle at speeds of 134 miles per hour.

5 hours ago

House Speaker Brad Wilson, R-Kaysville, smiles and gives a thumbs up as a bill is read in the right...

Eliza Pace

Speaker of the Utah House, Brad Wilson, announces he will step down

Brad Wilson, Speaker of the House for the Utah legislature, has announced he is resigning from the Utah House of Representatives.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Yellowstone cabin with white tour vans parked in front...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman accused of poisoning her husband now accused of witness tampering