COURTS & LEGAL

Rudy Giuliani’s former attorneys sue him for more than $1.3 million in unpaid legal fees

Sep 18, 2023, 9:47 PM

FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks outside the Fulton County jail, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Atlanta. G...

FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks outside the Fulton County jail, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Atlanta. Giuliani on Friday, Sept. 1, pleaded not guilty to Georgia charges that accuse him of trying, along with former President Donald Trump and others, to illegally overturn the results of the 2020 election in the state. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY KATELYN POLANTZ, SENIOR REPORTER, CRIME AND JUSTICE


CNN

(CNN) — A law firm that represented Rudy Giuliani during recent years of investigations and lawsuits is now suing him for more than $1.3 million in unpaid legal fees, as the former New York City mayor is facing growing bills related to fallout for his actions around the 2020 election for Donald Trump.

The law firm Davidoff Hutcher & Citron said Giuliani had only paid $214,000 of his total legal bill, leaving him $1,360,196 indebted to them for work the firm’s attorneys did on his now-closed foreign lobbying federal criminal investigation; the January 6, 2021-related investigations by Georgia state prosecutors, the House of Representatives and the federal special counsel’s office; and in various lawsuits and attorney discipline probes that materialized after the 2020 election, according to a complaint filed in New York state court on Monday.

Judge holds Giuliani liable in Georgia election workers’ defamation case

His last payment to the firm came four days ago, for $10,000, according to the court filing.

The firm handled Giuliani’s legal work from late 2019 until July this year, the filing said.

Giuliani provided a statement through his spokesman, Ted Goodman, Monday night, saying, “I can’t express how personally hurt I am by what Bob Costello has done. It’s a real shame when lawyers do things like this, and all I will say is that their bill is way in excess to anything approaching legitimate fees.”

Davidoff Hutcher, the law firm, includes partner Robert Costello, a long-time contact of Giuliani’s who publicly was associated with his defense strategy for some time. Costello also previously represented Steve Bannon.

Giuliani has publicly said in court how he is struggling to pay for mounting legal fees and adverse court decisions, while even more are expected to pile up in the future.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

