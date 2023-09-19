On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Granger High student hit by car, hospitalized in critical condition

Sep 19, 2023, 1:06 PM | Updated: 2:24 pm

West Valley Police cars at the spot a Granger High School teen was hit by car (KSL TV)...

West Valley Police cars at the spot a Granger High School teen was hit by car (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

WEST VALLEY CITY — A student from Granger High School is in extremely critical condition after he was hit by a car.

According to the West Valley City Police Department, the 15-year-old student was hit while running across 3450 West just north of 3500 South when struck.

Police said the teen darted out between two vehicles and the white SUV headed south hit him.

The student was transported to the hospital in critical condition. The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

Granger High School released the following statement:

“Granger Families & Friends:

We do not have all the details yet, but a Granger student was struck by a car over by West Lake Junior High School a short while ago. We are working with the student’s family, law enforcement, and emergency crews to provide the necessary support.

We are getting calls and questions about an emergency protocol being initiated at our school location. We have not enacted any protocols and have not had any issues or need to do so on our campus today. School is proceeding as normal. Thank you for your support.”

The crash is being investigated.

The identity of the student has not been released.

This is a developing news story and will be updated. 

