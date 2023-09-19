Granger High student hit by car, hospitalized in critical condition

WEST VALLEY CITY — A student from Granger High School is in extremely critical condition after he was hit by a car.

According to the West Valley City Police Department, the 15-year-old student was hit while running across 3450 West just north of 3500 South when struck.

Police said the teen darted out between two vehicles and the white SUV headed south hit him.

The student was transported to the hospital in critical condition. The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

BREAKING: 15 YO Granger High student hit while running across 3450 West in front of the new West Lake Jr. High. @WVCPD telling me he darted out between two vehicles and the white SUV headed south hit him. Teen is in extremely critical condition. @KSL5TV pic.twitter.com/eaXjvYXpgg — Shara Park ✨ (@KSLSharaPark) September 19, 2023

Granger High School released the following statement:

“Granger Families & Friends: We do not have all the details yet, but a Granger student was struck by a car over by West Lake Junior High School a short while ago. We are working with the student’s family, law enforcement, and emergency crews to provide the necessary support. We are getting calls and questions about an emergency protocol being initiated at our school location. We have not enacted any protocols and have not had any issues or need to do so on our campus today. School is proceeding as normal. Thank you for your support.”

The crash is being investigated.

The identity of the student has not been released.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.