CRIME

2 juveniles arrested after allegedly leading police on 140mph chase in Wasatch County

Sep 23, 2023, 3:48 PM | Updated: 3:59 pm

BY CASSIDY WIXOM, KSL.COM


HEBER CITY, Wasatch County — Two juveniles were arrested after attempting to evade police in a high-speed chase that reached 140 mph, police said.

Just before 9 a.m. on Sept. 7, Heber City police officers attempted a traffic stop on a white Dodge Challenger that had expired registration and was recorded as stolen. A news release from the department said officers tried to pull the car over at 500 N. Main, but the vehicle fled on U.S. 40 toward Jordanelle State Park.

The car exited the highway and eluded police for a time until it was again located by Heber City officers, the release said. The car returned to U.S. 40 heading back toward Heber City and was chased by police, who estimated the car was going about 140 miles per hour.

Spike strips were deployed on the driver’s side of the vehicle, causing the vehicle to slow and eventually stop about six miles down the highway, according to the release. Police said two juvenile occupants were taken into custody and booked into detention where they may face multiple charges.

Police said the vehicle was stolen Thursday at 6:30 a.m. from Spanish Fork and the vehicle fled from Utah County Sheriff’s deputies.

 

