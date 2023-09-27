On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

West Valley police arrest man wanted in connection to murder of 21-year-old

Sep 27, 2023, 6:12 AM

A mug shot of 18-year-old Esteban Galvez...

A mugshot of 18-year-old Esteban Galvez. (West Valley City Police Department)

(West Valley City Police Department)

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY JOSH ELLIS


KSLTV.com

WEST VALLEY CITY — Police say an 18-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a man earlier this month was arrested Tuesday night.

Officials with the West Valley City Police Department said officers located Esteban Galvez and took him into custody after a traffic stop near 4100 S. Redwood Road.

WVCPD Lt. Robert Brinton said officers were called out to a home near 2800 West and 2700 South on Sept. 15 and found 21-year-old Brian Torres dead in the driveway. Investigators believe the shooting started as an argument, and witnesses recalled hearing five or six shots being fired.

Police later identified Galvez as a person of interest.

Galvez also had a warrant for his arrest for two separate incidents. The first was a drug possession case from May, and the second was for a domestic assault that happened in August.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

A Riverton man admitted on Friday to fatally shooting a Pleasant Grove man during a road rage confr...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Riverton man pleads guilty in road rage shooting that killed Pleasant Grove dad

A Riverton man has admitted he shot and killed a Pleasant Grove man during a road rage confrontation, saying he acted recklessly.

2 hours ago

(North Davis Fire District Chief Mark Becraft)...

Josh Ellis

Clearfield home destroyed in fire; family loses pet

A Utah family was displaced from their home after a fire broke out Tuesday night.

4 hours ago

Rachel Montes received a notice on her door demanding $65,000 in mortgage payments that she thought...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage, KSL TV

‘Zombie mortgages’ catching Utahns off guard

Rachel Montes was served a notice on her door demanding $65,000 from a mortgage company when she thought the account had been settled over a decade ago. With the Utah market looking the way it is now, this kind of "zombie mortgage" situation isn't uncommon.

12 hours ago

7-year-old Emery Burrow was hit by a truck on Saturday and transported by helicopter to Las Vegas w...

Debbie Worthen and Mary Culbertson, KSL TV

7-year-old girl seriously injured when hit by truck now breathing on her own

A 7-year-old St. George girl was hit by a pickup truck on Saturday and sustained serious injuries. She was flown to Las Vegas where her family is now hoping for her full recovery.

13 hours ago

Joe Donnell was named the recipient of the Carnegie medal for rescuing nine-year-old Paxton K. Knig...

Shelby Lofton

‘The highlight of my life:’ Utah man who rescued child from sinking truck honored with prestigious award

A Kamas man, Joe Donnell, is being honored with the Carnegie medal for rescuing a 9-year-old boy who was drowning in a sinking truck last year. The boy, Paxton Knight, lived and their families are still in touch; even reuniting for holidays together.

14 hours ago

hospital sign as part of Utah's safe haven...

Shara Park

Utah’s Safe Haven law offers help to frightened pregnant women

Utah’s Department of Health and Human Services wants frightened pregnant young women to know that they have a place to turn for help and encouragement just after an 18-year-old Wasatch County woman was arrested, accused of killing her infant son and disposing of his body in Parley’s Canyon.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

West Valley police arrest man wanted in connection to murder of 21-year-old