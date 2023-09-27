West Valley police arrest man wanted in connection to murder of 21-year-old
Sep 27, 2023, 6:12 AM
(West Valley City Police Department)
WEST VALLEY CITY — Police say an 18-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a man earlier this month was arrested Tuesday night.
Officials with the West Valley City Police Department said officers located Esteban Galvez and took him into custody after a traffic stop near 4100 S. Redwood Road.
WVCPD Lt. Robert Brinton said officers were called out to a home near 2800 West and 2700 South on Sept. 15 and found 21-year-old Brian Torres dead in the driveway. Investigators believe the shooting started as an argument, and witnesses recalled hearing five or six shots being fired.
Police later identified Galvez as a person of interest.
Galvez also had a warrant for his arrest for two separate incidents. The first was a drug possession case from May, and the second was for a domestic assault that happened in August.