West Valley police arrest man wanted in connection to murder of 21-year-old

WEST VALLEY CITY — Police say an 18-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a man earlier this month was arrested Tuesday night.

Officials with the West Valley City Police Department said officers located Esteban Galvez and took him into custody after a traffic stop near 4100 S. Redwood Road.

WVCPD Lt. Robert Brinton said officers were called out to a home near 2800 West and 2700 South on Sept. 15 and found 21-year-old Brian Torres dead in the driveway. Investigators believe the shooting started as an argument, and witnesses recalled hearing five or six shots being fired.

Police later identified Galvez as a person of interest.

Galvez also had a warrant for his arrest for two separate incidents. The first was a drug possession case from May, and the second was for a domestic assault that happened in August.