GUN VIOLENCE

West Valley City police identify suspect in fatal shooting

Sep 17, 2023, 3:01 PM | Updated: 3:24 pm

A mug shot of 18-year-old Esteban Galvez...

A mug shot of 18-year-old Esteban Galvez. (West Valley City Police)

(West Valley City Police)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police released the identity of a person of interest involved in Friday afternoon’s fatal shooting.

West Valley City police say 21-year-old Brian Torres was shot and killed near 2800 W 2700 S at 4:30 p.m. and the suspect fled the scene.

Man killed in West Valley shooting, gunman at large

Police say 18-year-old Esteban Galvez is a person of interest in the case. He is described as a 5’8″ man, weighing about 150 lbs. Galvez has black hair, brown eyes, and a visible tattoo on his neck with the number “662”.

According to police, Galvez was last seen leaving his home in Magna on foot and could be in the Orem area.

On the day of the shooting, WVC PD told KSL that Torres was found dead in a driveway. Police said the suspects were seen leaving a vehicle but did not release details about the suspect car.

Court documents show that Galvez has a warrant for his arrest for two separate incidents. The first is a drug possession case in May, and the second is a domestic assault that happened in August.

