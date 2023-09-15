Man killed in West Valley shooting, gunman at large

WEST VALLEY CITY — Police are asking for the public’s help finding suspect(s) who fled the scene after a man was shot to death here late Friday afternoon.

West Valley City Police Department said just before 4:30 p.m. Friday, there was a shooting in a neighborhood near 2800 West and 2700 South.

WVCPD Lt. Robert Brinton said officers responded to the scene and found a deceased man in the driveway. “The suspect(s) were seen leaving in a vehicle,” Brinton said adding that police, “do have reason to believe there’s some type of association or acquaintances of the individual.” Witnesses recall hearing 5 or 6 shots around the time of the shooting. The victim and possible suspects may both be in their 20s or 30s.

“There appears to have been a verbal exchange between the victim and suspect,” WVCPD said in a brief press release. The shooter fled and police are asking for anyone with information to come forward.

The age of the man killed is not known and his identity has not been released. Police only said he was an adult.

If you have information about the case, please call police at 801-840-4000.

For the latest watch KSL TV on your television, at KSLTV.com and on the KSL+ app.