Heber teen in ICU after being hit at new crosswalk

HEBER — A 14-year-old girl is fighting for her life tonight after getting hit by an SUV in Heber City today.

Ava Saunders is a freshman at Wasatch High School in Heber City. Police say she was crossing Main Street when she was struck.

She was flown by medical helicopter to Salt Lake where her mother tells KSL TV she is in intensive care while doctors monitor brain swelling.

Where 14-year-old Ava Saunders was hit is the site of a new crosswalk and crossing lights, but the lights aren’t hooked up yet. Police know Main Street is dangerous. It’s more like a highway where semis and lot of traffic go through the growing city every day. The speed limit is 35 miles per hour and while they don’t believe speed was a factor, it’s fast enough to seriously hurt or kill someone.

Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) got the approval to start the crosswalk at 690 South and Main Street back in April, they say their part of the project is complete, now it’s up to the city to get electricity running for the street light.

Today’s accident is just minutes from where 14-year old Noah McArthur was hit two weeks ago at 1200 south and 500 east.

Christine Sara, Noah’s mom, is outraged about today’s crash saying the city needs to step up, saying these accidents are due to growth.

Whatever the reason, police say everyone needs to pay closer attention to what’s happening around them.

“Just be aware,” said Heber City Police Sgt. Josh Weishar. “Defensive walking, defensive driving, just be aware of other people, you may be 100% in the right but it doesn’t’ mean accidents can’t happen.”