On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Heber teen in ICU after being hit at new crosswalk

Sep 27, 2023, 11:42 PM

Debbie Worthen's Profile Picture

BY DEBBIE WORTHEN


KSLTV.com

HEBER — A 14-year-old girl is fighting for her life tonight after getting hit by an SUV in Heber City today.

Ava Saunders is a freshman at Wasatch High School in Heber City. Police say she was crossing Main Street when she was struck.

She was flown by medical helicopter to Salt Lake where her mother tells KSL TV she is in intensive care while doctors monitor brain swelling.

Where 14-year-old Ava Saunders was hit is the site of a new crosswalk and crossing lights, but the lights aren’t hooked up yet. Police know Main Street is dangerous. It’s more like a highway where semis and lot of traffic go through the growing city every day. The speed limit is 35 miles per hour and while they don’t believe speed was a factor, it’s fast enough to seriously hurt or kill someone.

Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) got the approval to start the crosswalk at 690 South and Main Street back in April, they say their part of the project is complete, now it’s up to the city to get electricity running for the  street light.

Today’s accident is just minutes from where 14-year old Noah McArthur was hit two weeks ago at 1200 south and 500 east.

Christine Sara, Noah’s mom, is outraged about today’s crash saying the city needs to step up, saying these accidents are due to growth.

Whatever the reason, police say everyone needs to pay closer attention to what’s happening around them.

“Just be aware,” said Heber City Police Sgt. Josh Weishar. “Defensive walking, defensive driving, just be aware of other people, you may be 100% in the right but it doesn’t’ mean accidents can’t happen.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

The Tabernacle Choir on Temple Square's historic trip to Mexico City this summer proved to reach mi...

Dan Rascon

The Tabernacle Choir on Temple Square’s historic summer trip to Mexico City reaches millions

The Tabernacle Choir on Temple Square's historic trip to Mexico City this summer proved to reach millions.

4 hours ago

Jesse and Alison Sirivanchai...

Lauren Steinbrecher

West Jordan transgender student responds after parents ask district to change bathroom policy

A transgender student and her parent are speaking about comments made at a Jordan School District Board meeting Tuesday night when a handful of parents urged the district to reconsider policies for transgender students using the bathroom.

4 hours ago

A routine traffic stop took a surprising twist for a Southern Utah family on their way home to Newc...

Ashley Moser

BODY CAM: Southern Utah family’s traffic stop on road trip turns into missing cat rescue

LA VERKIN, Washington — A routine traffic stop took a surprising twist for a Southern Utah family on their way home to Newcastle. “I saw that I was getting pulled over and thought ‘oh no’,” Jennifer Hayes said. Hayes had just been visiting family when she was pulled over in La Verkin by Deputy Allen […]

5 hours ago

What to do when a business shuts down abruptly but owes you money...

Matt Gephardt & Sloan Schrage

What to do when a business shuts down abruptly but owes you money

Jeanie Ortiz bought into a subscription plan for her treatments at Innovation Aesthetics. She says the clinic withdrew $139 directly from her bank account every month like clockwork. That was until the place abruptly shut down.

5 hours ago

person maybe connected to suspicious item...

Cary Schwanitz

SLPD asks for community help identifying person involved in suspicious item downtown

Salt Lake Police released pictures Wednesday of the person they believe is connected to the suspicious item that shut down downtown Monday.

7 hours ago

Bountiful stores...

Brittany Tait

Organized retail crime costs Utah businesses $1 billion

Target is closing nine stores in major cities across four states, claiming theft has made the environment unsafe for staff and customers.  

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Heber teen in ICU after being hit at new crosswalk