Hearing for double fatal road rage suspect includes witness testimony

Sep 29, 2023, 10:51 PM | Updated: 10:58 pm

BY KSL TV


Witnesses to a fatal road rage crash along state Route 73 on June 4, testified in court Friday about what they saw.

Peterson Drew Matheson, 30, is accused of crashing his truck into two cars that day. He is said to have been tailgating the driver of a sedan that afternoon, eventually ramming the Nissan and then crashing into a Porsche after swerving into head-on traffic.

Rodney Salm and Michaela Himmlberger were heading the opposite way in the Porsche and died on impact.

Matheson is charged with two counts of manslaughter, reckless driving, following too closely and failure to stay in a lane. Prosecutors content the deadly crash was the result of road rage. Utah Highway Patrol said road rage has killed at least 20 people on Utah roads this year.

Road rage crash kills 2 from Salt Lake County in Eagle Mountain

BACK TO BASICS: Remembering and following the basics of safe driving can prevent crashes and fatalities on the road. Some of the basics include: always wearing a seat belt, obeying road signs and traffic signals, keeping a safe distance from vehicles, maintaining a reasonable speed and avoiding texting or eating while driving so you can be aware of your surroundings. Click to read more.

