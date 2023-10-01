Suspect dead after fleeing from St. George police into Mesquite

ST. GEORGE — A man fatally shot himself after leading several police agencies on a multi-state chase Saturday afternoon.

The St. George Police Department said a bystander noticed a suspicious vehicle near Nelson Circle & Bloomington Drive at approximately 6:05 p.m.

Police say the male suspect exited his car and attempted to break into a nearby home, where the homeowner confronted him. The suspect threatened the homeowner with a weapon before leaving the scene in a stolen vehicle.

The vehicle the suspect left in is reported to have been stolen from Spanish Fork.

According to police, the bystander and the victim called the police and reported the vehicle’s information.

“An officer in the area located the vehicle on Interstate 15 near Exit 2 and attempted to stop it,” according to the St. George police Facebook post. “The driver failed to stop and a pursuit ensued. Washington County Deputies joined in the pursuit, which crossed into Arizona and then Nevada.”

Police say the suspect carjacked a vehicle in Mesquite during the pursuit.

“After the vehicle was stopped, the suspect fled on foot before reportedly taking his own life,” reads the St. George police post.

Sgt. Wyatt Oliver of the Mesquite Police Department told KSL officers did not fire shots.