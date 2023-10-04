25 Centerville residents displaced after fire rips through apartment complex

On the Site:
Oct 3, 2023, 9:48 PM | Updated: 11:41 pm

BY ASHLEY MOSER


CENTERVILLE — There was a devastating apartment fire ripped through the Cedar Springs Condominiums in Centerville early Monday morning, displacing 25 residents.

The Red Cross said eight units were destroyed, others damaged, including Kim Jensen’s condo.

“I woke up to a pounding on the door and an explosion,” Jensen recalled. “That’s not anything anybody is ever going to forget. It’s just traumatic.”

She managed to capture cell phone video of the chaotic scene as firefighters rushed to evacuate her and others. The fire’s relentless advance forced her to make a difficult decision.

blue lights on condos that are on fire with flames visible above the roof

Cedar Springs Condominiums in Centerville, Utah, burned early Monday, Oct. 2, 2023 (Courtesy Kim Jensen)

“I just walked away. I just started walking. I couldn’t watch it,” she recounted, describing the moment when the flames took over her own home.

The residents are now grappling with the harsh reality of being without a place to call home. Jensen said community’s response has provided solace during this difficult time. Organizations like the Red Cross and local community members have rallied together to offer support and assistance.

“The outpouring of love and concern has been overwhelming,” Jensen said.

Firefighters walk among charred remains of a house framing

Cedar Springs Condominiums in Centerville, Utah, burned early Monday, Oct. 2, 2023 (Courtesy Kim Jensen)

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the blaze, a fire that could have had even more tragic consequences. Thankfully, no lives were lost in the incident, a fact that Jensen emphasized with profound relief.

“That is the most important part, everything else can be replaced,” she said.
Friends have set up a GoFundMe campaign* to help with Jensen’s recovery efforts.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

