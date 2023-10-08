Kol Ami synagogue and Jewish organizations say they’re evacuating for bomb threat

SALT LAKE CITY — A rabbi with Salt Lake City’s Congregation Kol Ami synagogue announced to the media that there was a bomb threat during service on Sunday morning.

Rabbi Sam Spector stated they received an email in the middle of service alleging there were bombs placed at Kol Ami and other Jewish organizations around the city. Salt Lake Police are on the scene and have yet to provide further details into their investigation.

It is said that an evacuation was ordered and the synagogue is currently empty.

Janite Ward, president of Congregation Brith Sholem in Ogden, confirmed they received the same anonymous email at 10:30 a.m. during a Sunday school service. Police were immediately called and evacuated the building. Ward said police checked for bombs, but nothing was found.

Salt Lake Police Department issued the following statement on the threats at 12:05 p.m. Sunday:

“The Salt Lake City Police Department is aware of unspecified threats directed toward several Jewish intuitions throughout Utah, including two locations in Salt Lake City. Currently, no further information is available as the investigation is ongoing. Since Saturday morning, the Salt Lake City Police Department has increased its patrol presence at the synagogues and Jewish Community Center in Salt Lake City.”