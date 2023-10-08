On the Site:
Kol Ami synagogue and Jewish organizations say they’re evacuating for bomb threat

Oct 8, 2023, 11:39 AM | Updated: 12:51 pm

Congregation Kol Ami synagogue during a service. (Congregation Kol Ami)...

Congregation Kol Ami synagogue during a service. (Congregation Kol Ami)

(Congregation Kol Ami)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A rabbi with Salt Lake City’s Congregation Kol Ami synagogue announced to the media that there was a bomb threat during service on Sunday morning.

Rabbi Sam Spector stated they received an email in the middle of service alleging there were bombs placed at Kol Ami and other Jewish organizations around the city. Salt Lake Police are on the scene and have yet to provide further details into their investigation.

It is said that an evacuation was ordered and the synagogue is currently empty.

Janite Ward, president of Congregation Brith Sholem in Ogden, confirmed they received the same anonymous email at 10:30 a.m. during a Sunday school service. Police were immediately called and evacuated the building. Ward said police checked for bombs, but nothing was found.

Salt Lake Police Department issued the following statement on the threats at 12:05 p.m. Sunday:

“The Salt Lake City Police Department is aware of unspecified threats directed toward several Jewish intuitions throughout Utah, including two locations in Salt Lake City. Currently, no further information is available as the investigation is ongoing. Since Saturday morning, the Salt Lake City Police Department has increased its patrol presence at the synagogues and Jewish Community Center in Salt Lake City.”

A Salt Lake City police car blocks traffic near 1100 East 900 South following a deadly pursuit (SLC...

Mary Culbertson

Shooting and high-speed chase near 9th and 9th ends in deadly crash

Police responded to a shooting that led to a high-speed chase. The car being pursued crashed at a round about on 1100 East and 900 South.

3 hours ago

The Evan's family being welcomes by their community and Little Miracles to their new home...

Brianna Chavez

North Salt Lake family gets a sunrise ‘miracle’ home makeover

A family in North Salt Lake dealing with loss is thanking the community for their small, yet big, act of kindness led by a local non-profit.

15 hours ago

The rolled over car that the teenager was driving on SR 78. (Utah County Sheriff's Office)...

Michael Houck and Mary Culbertson, KSL TV

Multi-vehicle crash closed down SR 73 near Eagle Mountain

Three people are in "serious condition" after a multi-vehicle crash on state Route 73, according to the Utah County Sheriff's Office.

19 hours ago

FILE: BYU logo....

Michael Houck

BYU Jerusalem Center is safe from Gaza attacks, school says

Brigham Young University officials say all students at its Jerusalem Center are safe and accounted for after Hamas attacked Israel on Saturday.

20 hours ago

Fires on the streets after the missiles hit the streets of Israel....

Alex Cabrero

Israel tour guide from Utah describes surprise attack from Gaza

In the latest fight between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, an Israel tour guide from Utah, has a front-row seat.

21 hours ago

Multiple people claiming to be former employees of Crumbl Cookies allege over 100 layoffs. (Crumbl)...

Mary Culbertson

Former Crumbl employees enraged after supposed layoffs

Multiple former employees of Crumble Cookies made statements Sunday morning saying there had been over 100 layoffs.

23 hours ago

