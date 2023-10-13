On the Site:
KSL Investigates
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

BYU Jerusalem Center relocating students, faculty members to Greece

Oct 13, 2023, 9:53 AM | Updated: 10:03 am

The BYU Jerusalem Center on Mount Scopus in East Jerusalem. All of the students at the BYU Jerusale...

The BYU Jerusalem Center on Mount Scopus in East Jerusalem. All of the students at the BYU Jerusalem Center are safe and accounted for after Hamas attack. The BYU Jerusalem Center on Mount Scopus in East Jerusalem. (Mark A. Philbrick, BYU)

(Mark A. Philbrick, BYU)

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY JOSH ELLIS


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The BYU Jerusalem Center is relocating its fall 2023 program to Greece, according to university statements.

University officials said that in addition to the 93 students and faculty, faculty families and service couples will also relocate to Greece. The program started with 94 students; one student fractured bones in her foot and returned home for surgery before the current violence in Israel began on Oct. 7.

After Hamas attacked Israel last Saturday, all of the students at the BYU Jerusalem Center were safe and accounted for. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sponsors BYU and the Jerusalem Center. BYU officials have access to a robust security information network.

On Monday, the center said students and faculty were moved to the center’s shelters for the duration of a short rocket attack. “Rockets on a trajectory toward greater Jerusalem, which includes the western-most parts of the municipal area, trigger the alarms,” read a security update from the center. “The rockets were either intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome air defense system or fell harmlessly in rural areas between Gaza and Jerusalem.”

The Associated Press reported that Friday’s weekly Muslim prayers brought protests across the Middle East, and tensions ran high in Jerusalem’s Old City.

Israel has bombarded Gaza round-the-clock since a weekend attack in which Hamas fighters stormed into the country’s south and massacred hundreds, including children in their homes and young people at a music festival. Militants also snatched some 150 people and dragged them into Gaza.

Hamas said Israel’s airstrikes killed 13 of the hostages in the past day. It said the dead included foreigners but did not give their nationalities.

The war has already claimed over 2,800 lives on both sides and sent tensions soaring across the region. Israel has traded fire in recent days with Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group, sparking fears of an ever wider conflict, though that frontier is currently calm.

When Israel has been attacked in the past, the BYU Jerusalem Center has reduced travel, sheltered students in place or closed the center temporarily depending on the level of risk, according to the Deseret News.

For example, studies at the center were suspended from 2000-07 due to unrest in the area.

The center, while a mile from the Old City, is in an isolated area surrounded by important Arab sites and neighborhoods.

RELATED STORIES

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Utah cadet teens teaming up with NASA to collect data during solar eclipse

While many Utahns have plans to trek to the central and southern part of the state to catch the annular solar eclipse Saturday, a group of Utah cadet teens won’t just be looking up at the sky-- they'll be helping the future of aerospace and science.

53 minutes ago

Construction workers sign the final steel beam before its ceremonial placement atop the 40th floor ...

Logan Stefanich, KSL.com

Final beam placed on Astra Tower, which will become Utah’s tallest building

Hundreds of construction workers looked on as the final steel beam of the 450-foot Astra Tower was hoisted into a rainy sky Thursday for a ceremonial placing on the 40th floor.

3 hours ago

(Derek Petersen, KSL TV)...

Josh Ellis

One dead in SLC shooting as police search for suspects

One person was shot and killed in downtown Salt Lake City Friday morning, and police are asking the public for help in locating any suspects.

6 hours ago

Utah tourists began tour of Israel, now trying to leave...

Shelby Lofton

Utah tourists began tour of Israel, now trying to leave

A Utah based-tour group was in Israel for a few days when the war broke out. Now, they're trying to get home while the country is in conflict.

16 hours ago

(Photo courtesy: Julia Beseiso)...

Brianna Chavez

Utah family stuck in Gaza as Israeli-Hamas war intensifies

A Utah family is stuck in Gaza amid the war between Israel and Hamas.

17 hours ago

red color leaves clouds...

Mike Anderson and Larry D. Curtis, KSL TV

Indicators point to a wet winter for Utah, but probably not like last year

If you feel like this cold, wet Utah weather serves as a reminder that last winter wasn't all that long ago, you aren't alone.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

BYU Jerusalem Center relocating students, faculty members to Greece