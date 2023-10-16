On the Site:
ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

One person dead following train and vehicle collision

Oct 15, 2023, 7:14 PM

Photo credit: Price police...

Photo credit: Price police

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

PRICE, Carbon County — One person died Sunday following a collision between a train and a vehicle in Carbon County, according to police.

Price police tell KSL they received a call of the incident around 4:10 p.m. The driver of the vehicle was ejected and was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was the only occupant of the vehicle, and police say there were no other injuries reported.

Police also say train is blocking a small county road to some residential areas.

The victim has not been identified, pending next of kin notification. CCSO and Union Pacific are the investigators in this incident.

No other information was provided.

 

