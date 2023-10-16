On the Site:
I-15 closes in Cedar City during high-risk traffic stop

Oct 16, 2023, 2:31 PM | Updated: 4:27 pm

A barricade of officers approaching a high-risk traffic stop vehicle on I-15 in Cedar City.

A barricade of officers approaching a high-risk traffic stop vehicle on I-15 in Cedar City. (Marc Weaver, KSL TV)

(Marc Weaver, KSL TV)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


CEDAR CITY — Interstate 15 is closed in Cedar City to traffic moving south due to a high-risk traffic stop at mile marker 58. The driver stopped has not yet been identified.

Sgt. Cam Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol confirmed that there was a police pursuit of a car traveling north on I-15. Once the vehicle was stopped, all lanes of traffic were closed for safety as officers tried to reason with the driver they stopped.

The clearance time originally given was 1:30 p.m. by UDOT. It was later updated to 4:30 p.m.

A high-risk traffic stop in Cedar City caused I-15 to close at mile marker 58. (UDOT)

A high-risk traffic stop in Cedar City caused I-15 to close at mile marker 58. (UDOT)

Footage of the driver later showed officers approaching the stopped vehicle in a barricade and activating a smoke bomb near the car’s back window. The driver-side door was then forced open and the driver dragged out of the vehicle. Five officers in protective gear assisted in getting the door open while two others surrounded the car with their weapons aimed.

This is a breaking story and will be updated when more information becomes available. 

