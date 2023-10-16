I-15 closes in Cedar City during high-risk traffic stop

CEDAR CITY — Interstate 15 is closed in Cedar City to traffic moving south due to a high-risk traffic stop at mile marker 58. The driver stopped has not yet been identified.

Sgt. Cam Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol confirmed that there was a police pursuit of a car traveling north on I-15. Once the vehicle was stopped, all lanes of traffic were closed for safety as officers tried to reason with the driver they stopped.

The clearance time originally given was 1:30 p.m. by UDOT. It was later updated to 4:30 p.m.

Footage of the driver later showed officers approaching the stopped vehicle in a barricade and activating a smoke bomb near the car’s back window. The driver-side door was then forced open and the driver dragged out of the vehicle. Five officers in protective gear assisted in getting the door open while two others surrounded the car with their weapons aimed.

