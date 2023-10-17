Teen dies after being hit by car in Orem

OREM — A 17-year-old girl who was hit by a vehicle Monday night has died, according to police.

The Orem Police Department said first responders were called out to the area of 400 S. Vineyard Road before 6:45 p.m. Monday. Emergency crews arrived and began lifesaving efforts, but the girl ultimately died from her injuries.

Police say the driver of the vehicle stayed on scene and was cooperating with the department’s Major Accident Investigation Team as it investigates the crash.

Police have not released the victim’s name.

This is a developing story. It may be updated as new information becomes available.