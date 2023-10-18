On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Ticket packages for Sundance Film Fest now available, including specials for Utahns

Oct 18, 2023, 1:22 PM | Updated: 1:32 pm

Egyptian Theater at Sundance Film Festival on Thursday, Jan. 19,2023. (KSL TV)...

Egyptian Theater at Sundance Film Festival on Thursday, Jan. 19,2023. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY LARRY D. CURTIS


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The Sundance Film Festival, scheduled for January, has tickets on sale starting today.

Utah residents have several options for the Jan. 18 – 28 festival as is prepares for its 40th year. Festival veterans, and that includes a lot of Utahns who attend annually, know that the lineup of screened films hasn’t been finalized.

Local options are highlighted below but following the links provides more detailed information.

Locals Ticket Package: In Person

The big advantage here is saving $200 for a 10-ticket package versus non-Utah residents and, for some even more significantly, having the earliest access to select individual tickets after films are announced. A Utah address must be entered at checkout and a valid Utah ID is required at entrance to theaters. Price: $650.

Salt Lake City Pass: In Person

This package allows access to all in-person screenings in Salt Lake City. Rather than choosing tickets, pass holders have unlimited access but need to show up early to films before start time on a first-come, first-served basis. Price $550.

Salt Lake City Youth Pass: In Person (18 to 25 years old)

This is just like the Salt Lake City pass not targeted to college-age people — but at half the price. It allows access to unlimited in-person screenings in Salt Lake City by arriving early on a first-come, first-served bases. Age verification is required at purchase. Price: $225

Another package available, that while not titled for those aged 18 to 25 and not limited to locals is the:

Ignite Package Presented by Adobe

This includes 10 in-person tickets and five online tickets and invitations to events sponsored under “Ignite” branding. That could mean to nightlife events in Park City or events with talent but it does mean 10 tickets to films with selections available before individual tickets go on sale. Age verification is required to purchase this package, but that sounds like a great option for students who don’t want to stay in Salt Lake.

There are more options than these on sale now, check festival.sundance.org/tickets/ for more options and all the details.

Buyers would be wise to read all the terms and conditions and understand any package before purchasing. In-person tickets and passes are available right here. While online passes, including short films and award winners options are available here.

Single tickets go on sale Jan. 11 for $30 and stand-by viewing is always an option. For Sundance veterans, the stand-by line and app are a frequently used, viable option.

Venues

While venues have not been announced for 2024, it’s likely to strongly resemble the 2023 venues listed below.

PARK CITY

  • Eccles Theatre (1750 Kearns Blvd.)
  • Egyptian Theatre (328 Main Street)
  • Holiday Village Cinemas (1776 Park Avenue)
  • Library Center Theatre (1255 Park Avenue)
  • Park Avenue Theatre (DoubleTree Hilton Hotel Park City 1800 Park Avenue)
  • The Ray Theatre (1768 Park Avenue)
  • Redstone Cinemas (6030 North Market Street)
  • Prospector Square Theatre (2175 Sidewinder Drive)

SALT LAKE CITY

  • Broadway Centre Cinemas (111 East Broadway)
  • Grand Theatre (Salt Lake Community College 1575 S State Street)
  • Rose Wagner Center (138 West 300 South)
  • Megaplex Theatres at The Gateway (400 West 200 South)

SUNDANCE

  • The Sundance Mountain Resort screening room (8841 Alpine Loop Scenic Byway)

Eugene Hernandez will be in his first year as the Director of the Sundance Film Festival and the head of public programming.

KSL 5 TV Live

