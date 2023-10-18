On the Site:
EDUCATION & SCHOOLS

Davis High students praying for classmate hit by vehicle

Oct 18, 2023, 5:23 PM | Updated: 5:36 pm

High school building...

Davis High School in Kaysville, Utah. (Google Earth Pro)

(Google Earth Pro)

Dan Rascon's Profile Picture

BY DAN RASCON


KSLTV.com

KAYSVILLE — Students at Davis High School held a day of prayer Wednesday after one of their classmates, the junior class vice president, was hit by a vehicle the previous night, leaving him in critical condition.

It happened Tuesday night just a block away from the high school at 320 S. 500 East.  According to police, the boy who was not at a cross walk when he suddenly darted out in front of a car and was hit. Police say the driver had stopped for a group of people before hitting the boy.

“They slowed down waited for them to cross and then began to accelerate and that’s when the 17-year-old ran in front of her car and she couldn’t stop in time,” said Officer Alexis Benson with the Kaysville Police Department. “She was trying her best to stop her vehicle but didn’t stop in time.”

Friends in shock and disbelief

At Davis High, friends and classmates of Cruz Rushton are praying for his recovery. Rushton suffered a severe head injury and had to be airlifted to the University of Utah Trauma Center Tuesday night where he remains in critical but stable condition.

“I was just like really shocked. I kind of really didn’t believe it,” said Maya Burt, a friend of Cruz’s. “It’s just crazy someone you can know for so long, like stuff can happen just so quickly. He’s just really funny. He has a lot of personality and he cares a lot about people.”

(KSL TV)

Bronco Maxfield, the junior class president of Davis High, who serves with Rushton as a student body officer arrived on scene right after the incident occurred.

“I just got a sick feeling inside. It’s never good to see your friend laying in the road,” he said. “The amount of prayers that were being said there, were just incredible. There was so much faith. He’s the life of the party he just brings a smile to everyone’s face. Every time I see him a smile comes to my face and it’s just good to have him as a friend. He’s also so loving. He’s so kind to everyone.”

“It’s definitely not a happy mood everybody in the school is grieving,” said Gary Holmes, a classmate of Cruz’s.

Holmes says it’s a wake up call to drivers and pedestrians to be careful.

“Wow, this is something that can happen. Have to be more cautious of stuff I do as a person,” he said.

Statement from Davis High School

On Wednesday, Davis High issued the following statement to KSL TV.

“Davis High School and the Davis School District is united in sending thoughts and prayers to Cruz Rushton and his family after he was hit by a car last night in Kaysville. Cruz is a junior class vice president, an honor student and member of the Dart baseball team.“We hope for a complete and speedy recovery and stand ready to help Cruz and his family however we can.”

