EDUCATION & SCHOOLS

Apple Crunch Day returns to Utah schools

Oct 19, 2023, 5:46 PM | Updated: 6:10 pm

Katija Stjepovic's Profile Picture

BY KATIJA STJEPOVIC


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — October is National Farm to School Month, and the Utah Local Food Advisory celebrates by having kids sink their teeth in Utah apples during ‘Apple Crunch Day’.

Every year, the Utah State Board of Education hosts the Farm to Fork Program, which includes the delightful Apple Crunch Day.

Sen. Luz Escamilla remarked, “All of the kiddos come together to celebrate Apple Crunch Day, and it serves a very specific purpose. It’s where we begin educating our children about how their food reaches their table and their school. It’s an opportunity to remind the community of how much we rely on our farmers and growers here.”

The day not only satisfies taste buds but also imparts knowledge about local agriculture to Utah students, establishing deeper connections with it.

Kate Wheeler from the UT State Board of Education added, “We currently have 32,000 preschool and K-12 students participating in the Apple Crunch. Those schools and childcare centers will spend over $28,000 on local apples in just one day.”

On the last Wednesday of October, students near and far will sink their teeth into various types of apples, and some may even take a field trip to a local orchard.

Wheeler said, “We encourage as many Utahns as possible to crunch into one of these delicious Utah-grown apples, with the goal of strengthening the connection that Utah students have with Utah agriculture.”

In addition to promoting access to nutritious foods for all children, Apple Crunch Day also encourages local consumption, benefiting food growers right here in the Beehive State.

