On the Site:
KSL Investigates
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Conservation group challenging mountain lion hunting law, argue animals could go extinct

Oct 22, 2023, 5:02 PM

Brianna Chavez's Profile Picture

BY BRIANNA CHAVEZ


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Wildlife conservation groups are hoping to overturn a new state law that allows year-round mountain lion hunting and trapping, raising concerns about the potential extinction of Utah’s mountain lions.

Local group Western Wildlife Conservancy and Mountain Lion Foundation, based out of California, filed a lawsuit in the Third Judicial District Court arguing that House Bill 469 is unconstitutional.

The law went into effect this May.

Mountain lion hunting in Utah

“This was a huge change for Utah in the way that mountain lions are treated across the state and we immediately went into action trying to figure out what we could do to get this law overturned,” said R. Brent Lyles, executive director of the Mountain Lion Foundation.

(KSL TV)

The lawsuit states the law restricts the state’s wildlife management agencies’ ability to regulate the killing of cougars.

“The concern here is that this law opens the door for every mountain lion in the state to be killed and not just killed but killed in a ruthless manner,” Lyles said.

The defendants in the lawsuit say that’s not the case. In a joint statement, the Department of Natural Resources and the Division of Wildlife Resources said in part:

They declined to comment any further due to ongoing litigation. Despite that, Lyles feels confident about their case.

“When we allow not just hunting year-round and unlimited numbers, but trapping year round and unlimited numbers, it raises the risk to mountain lions exponentially,” Lyles said. “I think we’ve got a pretty good chance of getting this law returned.”

To read more about the lawsuit, a pdf version of the case can be viewed here.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

One person is dead after two cars collided, causing one to roll and the driver to be ejected. (Park...

Mary Culbertson

Driver ejected from crash at Kimball Junction

One person is dead after two cars collided, causing one to roll and the driver to be ejected.

4 hours ago

West Jordan Police (KSL TV)...

Mary Culbertson

One man critical after West Jordan apartment shooting

One man is in critical condition after a West Jordan shooting. Police are still searching for a suspect and motive.

6 hours ago

Yuval Levin, director of Social, Cultural, and Constitutional Studies at AEI, joins the show to dis...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Yuval Levin

Yuval Levin, director of Social, Cultural, and Constitutional Studies at AEI, joins the show to discuss how the Constitution can help Americans to act unified, when we have forgotten how to properly disagree.

6 hours ago

(Mark Less, KSL TV)...

Alex Cabrero

Hundreds take part in 5K run to honor teen hit and killed this week

A 5K run was held Saturday morning in memory of a 17-year-old girl who was struck and killed by a vehicle earlier this week.

21 hours ago

(Unified Police Department/Facebook)...

Cassidy Wixom

Missing Kearns man located safe, police say

Unified Police say they have found a man who went missing on Friday evening. He was found safe.

21 hours ago

President Henry B. Eyring, Second Counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ o...

Mark Jones

Sister Kathleen Eyring laid to rest, remembered as devoted to her family and faith

The funeral service for sister Kathleen Eyring, wife to Henry B, Eyring, Second Counselor in The First Presidency, was held Saturday.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Conservation group challenging mountain lion hunting law, argue animals could go extinct