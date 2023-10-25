On the Site:
ENTERTAINMENT

New movie on Daniel Radcliffe's stunt double who was paralyzed during 'Deathly Hallows' accident

Oct 25, 2023

Daniel Radcliffe and David Holmes in "David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived." Mandatory Credit: Courtesy of HBO

BY LISA RESPERS FRANCE, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — Daniel Radcliffe’s newest project is very close to his heart.

“David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived” tells the story of Holmes, a gymnast who served as Radcliffe’s stunt double for ten years on the “Harry Potter” films before a 2009 accident on the set of “Deathly Hallows – Part 1” injured Holmes and left him paralyzed. Radcliffe is the executive producer of the documentary.

“As Daniel and his closest stunt colleagues rally to support David and his family in their moment of need, it is David’s extraordinary spirit of resilience that becomes their greatest source of strength and inspiration,” a press release for the project reads.

Holmes shared news of the project on Instagram Tuesday.

“Being a stuntman was my calling in life, and doubling Harry was the best job in the world,” he wrote. “This film tells the story of not just my achievements in front of camera, but also the challenges I face every day, and my overall attitude to life after suffering a broken neck.”

“In the turbulent world we find ourselves living in right now, I would like to quote Harry; ‘we are only as strong as we are united, as weak as we are divided,’” he added.

The film includes personal footage from Homes’ life shot over the last decade, behind-the-scenes material from Holmes’ stunt work, as well as interviews with Radcliffe, friends, family, and former crew.

Directed by Dan Hartley, the film debuts on HBO Nov. 15 and will be available to stream on Max, which like CNN are divisions of Warner Bros. Discovery.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

New movie on Daniel Radcliffe’s stunt double who was paralyzed during ‘Deathly Hallows’ accident