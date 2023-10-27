On the Site:
Family Fun Friday
KSL Investigates
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

2034 Olympics won’t impact approval of gondola, says Mayor Wilson

Oct 27, 2023, 1:07 PM | Updated: 1:10 pm

Gondola rendering...

Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson said she does not think the potential 2034 Olympics will impact the approval of the gondola project to alleviate traffic in Little Cottonwood Canyon. (UDOT)

(UDOT)

KSL NewsRadio's Profile Picture

BY MARIAH MAYNES


KSL NewsRadio

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson said she does not think the 2034 Olympics will impact UDOT’s approval of a proposed gondola in Little Cottonwood Canyon.

Mayor Wilson is a part of the bid committee for the 2034 Olympics. Utah has not officially won the bid, however, she said plans are already underway for the potential games. Venues will be similar to those of the 2002 games.

According to Wilson, none of the 2034 Olympic venues would be in either of the Cottonwoods. It is not logistically feasible to stage events up either canyon.

“I know that was a deep concern of the previous mayor of Alta especially, and maybe its current [mayor] that games would be staged at Snowbird or Alta, and they won’t be,” Wilson said. Olympic venue agreements are already being signed.

Utahns react to gondola decision for Little Cottonwood Canyon transit solution

Salt Lake County and the cities where Olympic venues are located have also signed an agreement. According to Wilson, the agreement said they “will prioritize sustainability and civil rights and fairness.”

As for the gondola’s timeline, Wilson said “I suppose if you’re a proponent of a gondola, you push to get it through against the will of the community and myself and others [to get it built.] I’m sure a 2034 timeline would impact [it] in some way like trying to advance it prior or not break ground till after.”

Wilson and the gondola

Wilson is an opponent of the gondola. She said she is working with UDOT to find “common sense solutions.” These solutions, according to Wilson, include enhanced bus service and a shuttle system.

“Right now we’re getting ready to announce what we’re calling Cottonwood Connect 2.0,” said Wilson.

Cottonwood Connect is a ski shuttle program, that started last winter. It provided transportation to the ski resorts in Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Arches National Park...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

As Arches National Park’s 2nd timed-entry season ends, what comes next?

Arches National Park officials say they expect to release their 2024 summer operational plans sometime over the next few weeks.

3 hours ago

FILE (Getty Images)...

Andrew Adams

Police urge caution over Halloween as auto-pedestrian crashes add up

With Halloween night days away, police on Thursday were cautioning drivers and trick-or-treaters alike to be extra cautious on the roads.

4 hours ago

Provo police at the scene of a pedestrian accident that killed a 45-year-old man on Friday Oct. 27....

Mary Culbertson and Karah Brackin, KSL TV

UPDATE: Alleged driver in custody in connection to Provo pedestrian fatal

A 45-year-old man was hit and killed while crossing on 500 West and Center Street in Provo.

7 hours ago

Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown highlighted positive improvements since the inception of the...

Brianna Chavez

Salt Lake City Police Chief says homeless resource center squads are making a difference

Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown highlighted positive improvements since the inception of the Homeless Resources Center Squads during a news conference on Thursday.

16 hours ago

Utah online sex offender registry...

Daniella Rivera & Keira Fairmont, KSL TV

‘Not acceptable’: KSL investigation reveals 100+ sex offenders missing from registry, prompts internal audit

The Utah Department of Corrections is auditing the state’s sex offender registry and hiring additional staff after the KSL Investigators discovered more than 100 convicted sex offenders missing from the registry.

16 hours ago

FILE — (KSL TV)...

Cimaron Neugebauer

9-year-old hit by vehicle near intersection in Saratoga Springs

A child was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car near an intersection here Thursday afternoon.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

2034 Olympics won’t impact approval of gondola, says Mayor Wilson