On the Site:
Family Fun Friday
KSL Investigates
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

State project translating immigrant graves in Salt Lake City Cemetery connects Utahns with history

Oct 29, 2023, 10:29 PM

(KSL TV)...

(KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Erin Cox's Profile Picture

BY ERIN COX


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — There’s a lot of diversity in Utah’s history and one organization has set out to uncover it — just in a different way than you might think. 

The Utah State Historic Preservation Office is starting with the end of life, looking at plats in cemeteries across the state to identify the people buried there and repair their tombstones.  

In the Salt Lake City Cemetery, Plat 1919 is specifically for Chinese immigrants, but their stories and names are unknown.  

What’s in the name?

Names on the headstones don’t always reflect who’s buried there due to an early Chinese tradition of exhuming graves and returning them home to China.  

(KSL TV)

“Folks now buried there today are probably the third group of people buried there,” said Chris Merritt, a preservation officer for the State.  

It’s why Merritt decided to call in some experts to help review the 117 tombstones — locals from Utah’s Chinese community.  

In a group meeting, about six community members join together speaking different dialects of Chinese.  

“Chinese speakers who understand Cantonese, some only understand Mandarin,” said Merritt. “It’s really an interesting discussion of what does every character mean.” 

The Chinese characters can be read in three different dialects: Mandarin, Cantonese and Taishan.  

“It’s important to document what the characters look like on the stone, because that will help us hear how to pronounce it in their original language,” said Chengru He, a University of Utah Ph.D. student from China.  

As they tried to uncover the correct name, the group ran into challenges with the English records which didn’t have the correct spelling.  

 “In China, there is a very diverse group of folks with different languages, different cultures, different religions,” said Merritt. “But once they arrived in the United States, we labeled them all the same thing.” 

Even if the English documents labeled immigrants correctly, some came overseas under a different name to get official papers for entry.  

“They bought somebody else’s paper to come to United States, so the Chinese name and the name on the paper is different,” said Henry Luu, originally from Vietnam.  

Translating the tombstones is only a portion of the work, once finished they hope to visit the Chinese plot and fix up the graves. 

(KSL TV)

The other half of the work

Hardwater staining, tipping and tombstones sinking, even gopher’s making a home next to the stones show the graves need a tune up.  

“There is a proper way that has been scientifically studied with products that we can use that don’t harm the headstones,” said Amy Barry, the cemetery manager for the state.  

The group hopes to clean up the tombstones in April of 2025, when Chinese people around the world do the same.  

So far, they’ve tied 66 birth certificates to the plat and hope to connect more.  

This is the beginning of a statewide project, where they will visit every cemeterytranslate and then clean up the graves to make sure state records are accurate 

The State Preservation Office is working with our Japanese and other immigrant communities to do the same for them. 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

(KSL TV)...

Shelby Lofton

Palestinians in Utah mourn those killed as the war enters its fourth week

A large crowd gathered at the International Peace Gardens in Salt Lake City Sunday to mourn the loss of Palestinian lives as the war in Israel enters its fourth week.

3 hours ago

(North Summit Fire Department)...

Mark Jones

Semi drives off Interstate 80 in Summit County, driver walks away with minor injuries

The Utah Highway Patrol is trying to determine why a semi drove off the Interstate 80 Sunday evening.

4 hours ago

(KSL TV)...

Mark Jones

Driver, two children hurt in St. George vehicle crash

The St. George Police Department says three people were sent to the hospital Sunday evening following a vehicle crash.

5 hours ago

Matthew Perry, seen here arriving to a movie premiere in 2009, died Saturday. (Matt Sayles, Associa...

Brianna Chavez

Fans of “Friends” sitcom remember actor Matthew Perry

Fans visiting the Friends Experience on Sunday reflect on the life of actor Matthew Perry, who died Saturday.

9 hours ago

FILE PHOTO (Box Elder County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)...

Mark Jones

Hunter goes missing, found safe the next day in Box Elder County

The Box Elder County Sheriff's Office says a 55-year-old hunter was safely reunited with his hunting party on Saturday after becoming separated earlier in the weekend.

10 hours ago

FILE (KSL TV)...

Mark Jones

Teen girl missing from South Salt Lake

South Salt Lake police are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

State project translating immigrant graves in Salt Lake City Cemetery connects Utahns with history