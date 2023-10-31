On the Site:
Family Fun Friday
KSL Investigates
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Tips for protecting your identity online

Oct 31, 2023, 2:06 PM

FILE (Image by Welcome to All ! ツ from Pixabay)...

FILE (Image by Welcome to All ! ツ from Pixabay)

(Image by Welcome to All ! ツ from Pixabay)

Tamara Vaifanua's Profile Picture

BY TAMARA VAIFANUA


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — You may not think twice about sharing intimate details about your life on social media, but experts say your personal info could be at risk.

KSL’s Tamara Vaifanua shows us how you can keep your private details, private.

With a simple internet search, scammers can pull up your personal information and steal, share or sell your data without your knowledge.

With a few strokes, your personal information can be compromised.

“That’s where it all starts. Behind the scenes,” said Mark Kapcynski, who is with OneRep, an online service that scrubs your personal information and data from the internet. “I’m just putting in my address to get access to this cool thing, a movie trailer or something right?”

He said your personal info can end up either on the dark web or Google.

“It’s so easy now to do a Google search and find information linking to where you live, your phone number.”

Fraudsters build a profile off of that info and can bypass security questions that a bank or credit card company may have.

So, how can you protect yourself?

Kapczynki suggests not putting your real address and creating a fake identity to use when you’re online.

“Create maybe two or three of these so you (can say) I use this one for banking information, this one just fun on the internet, this one I use for shopping.”

Next, Google yourself. Be prepared to see your info pop up on hundreds of sketchy websites.

You can try to remove it yourself or get professional help.

“This is actually the business we’re in. We’ve automated the process to remove you from over 200 of these sketchy websites. An individual just can’t keep up. It’s too much,” Kapczynki said.

You may remove your info from those websites, but it could resurface six months later. OneRep offers you a free scan where you can see what websites have your personal info.

They did a scan for Tamara. She said it was eye-opening as 104 websites containing her personal information popped up.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

First responders at Jordan River Parkway near the Jordan River....

Michael Houck

Body found in Jordan River, West Jordan police say

Police are investigating a dead man found in the Jordan River Tuesday afternoon.

3 minutes ago

(Google Earth Pro)...

Eliza Pace

Utah elementary school doesn’t allow costumes on Halloween

As most elementary schools had students parade in their Halloween costumes, one elementary school did not get into the Halloween spirit of dressing up.

30 minutes ago

Ted Bundy with a bow tie...

Eliza Pace

Fact or Fiction? Exploring the haunts and myths of Ted Bundy’s cabin/cellar

Since serial killer Ted Bundy lived in Utah and committed horrific crimes, stories and myths about the places he operated have emerged and evolved.

2 hours ago

A southern Utah man was charged with DUI and causing a crash taht killed two children i the car, ev...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Utah dad was high when he crashed, killing 2 children he wasn’t supposed to have, charges say

A man was criminally charged for driving while impaired, recklessly, and with two minors in the vehicle. The two children were his sons, which he had a protective order preventing him from seeing them.

2 hours ago

(KSL TV)...

Casey Scott

Casey Scott surprises Utahns with treats and free gas cards on Halloween

It's Halloween, so Casey Scott was up to his tricks a day early, giving away treats and free $50 gas cards on Tuesday.

4 hours ago

(KSL TV)...

Karah Brackin

Salt Lake City Int’l Airport celebrates construction milestone

The Salt Lake City International Airport is celebrating Tuesday the completion of Phase Two to Concourse A East by bringing in more gates and concessions for passengers.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Tips for protecting your identity online