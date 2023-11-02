Remembering Maj. Brent Taylor’s service, sacrifice on anniversary of his death

NORTH OGDEN — This week marks the 5th anniversary of Major Brent Taylor’s death in Afghanistan. He was killed while on his fourth deployment.

His parents shared what these past five years have looked like.

Tammy Taylor reads scraps of paper she recently found in a box of her son’s things.

His writing captured his character and the depth of his sacrifice.

Five years ago, Tammy and Steve Taylor learned their son Major Brent Taylor was killed in Afghanistan. He was on his fourth deployment, training Afghan soldiers. One of them killed him during a training.

This week marks the 5th anniversary of Maj. Brent Taylor’s death in Afghanistan. He was killed on his 4th deployment. I spoke with his parents and wife about what these past 5 years have looked like. Their story, tonight on @KSL5TV at 6 PM. pic.twitter.com/KuAUrGPtTd — Erin Cox (@erincoxnews) November 1, 2023

“Learning to forgive the soldier,” Tammy said trying to think like her son would. “He would’ve forgiven him; he probably already has.”

Brent’s widow, Jennie Taylor, is trying to help Tammy get there. “I would tell her it will be alright in the end,” Jennie said.

She has found strength in her relationship with God as she has raised their seven kids.

Jennie also works at the Pentagon, and on the side, she formed the Major Brent Taylor Foundation to help families of service members.

Jennie said, “Living Brent’s motto of God, Country, and Family.”

Jennie hopes in remembering her husband, she can help others who have served.

“They have legacies too,” she added.

Sharing pieces of Brent’s legacy, in hopes of inspiring others to share theirs.

The Major Brent Taylor Foundation has events going on all week, one of them is a gala on Friday. It’s a fundraiser to help fallen families get a memorial in Georgia.