On the Site:
Family Fun Friday
KSL Investigates
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Remembering Maj. Brent Taylor’s service, sacrifice on anniversary of his death

Nov 1, 2023, 6:43 PM

Erin Cox's Profile Picture

BY ERIN COX


KSLTV.com

NORTH OGDEN — This week marks the 5th anniversary of Major Brent Taylor’s death in Afghanistan. He was killed while on his fourth deployment.

His parents shared what these past five years have looked like.

Tammy Taylor reads scraps of paper she recently found in a box of her son’s things.

His writing captured his character and the depth of his sacrifice.

Five years ago, Tammy and Steve Taylor learned their son Major Brent Taylor was killed in Afghanistan. He was on his fourth deployment, training Afghan soldiers. One of them killed him during a training.

“Learning to forgive the soldier,” Tammy said trying to think like her son would. “He would’ve forgiven him; he probably already has.”

Brent’s widow, Jennie Taylor, is trying to help Tammy get there. “I would tell her it will be alright in the end,” Jennie said.

She has found strength in her relationship with God as she has raised their seven kids.

Jennie also works at the Pentagon, and on the side, she formed the Major Brent Taylor Foundation to help families of service members.

Jennie said, “Living Brent’s motto of God, Country, and Family.”

Jennie hopes in remembering her husband, she can help others who have served.

“They have legacies too,” she added.

Sharing pieces of Brent’s legacy, in hopes of inspiring others to share theirs.

The Major Brent Taylor Foundation has events going on all week, one of them is a gala on Friday. It’s a fundraiser to help fallen families get a memorial in Georgia.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Texas Rangers' Mitch Garver celebrates after a RBI single against the Arizona Diamondbacks during t...

David Brandt, AP Baseball Writer

Texas Rangers win first World Series title with 5-0 win over Diamondbacks in Game 5

Mitch Garver broke a scoreless tie with an RBI single in the seventh, Nathan Eovaldi threw six gritty innings and the Texas Rangers are World Series champs for the first time in their 63-year franchise history.

17 minutes ago

One woman was killed while walking near Bluff Street in St. George. (KSL TV)...

Mary Culbertson

St. George woman fatally hit by driver

One woman was killed by a driver while walking in St. George on 500 North.

59 minutes ago

The Church Office building of The church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is pictured in Salt L...

Dennis Romboy, Deseret News

3 men sue church over use of tithing funds, humanitarian donations

A federal lawsuit alleges The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints misused hundreds of thousands of dollars donated by three men.

2 hours ago

(KSL TV)...

Mike Anderson

Cherry Peak Ski Resort starts winter preparations early

Cherry Peak Ski Resort, in northern Utah, is getting a jump in its preparations for the upcoming ski season.

3 hours ago

The runners beginning their marathon around the 9th and 9th whale. (KSL TV)...

Eliza Pace and Shelby Lofton, KSL TV

9th and 9th whale statue now home to an endurance challenge: ‘the whaleathon’

Call it fanaticism, endurance, or maybe just crazy, but these Utah runners have found a new way to challenge their endurance.

3 hours ago

A Utah Highway Patrol emblem is pictured as shown on the side of a UHP vehicle. (Utah Highway Patro...

Mark Jones

Woman in serious condition following two-vehicle crash on I-80

A woman in serious condition, according to the UHP, following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday on Interstate 80 near 3600 West.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Remembering Maj. Brent Taylor’s service, sacrifice on anniversary of his death