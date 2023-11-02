On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Copper Hills High School on lockdown following stabbing outside school

Nov 2, 2023, 1:16 PM | Updated: 2:55 pm

(File photo, KSL TV)

BY CARY SCHWANITZ


WEST JORDAN – Copper Hills High School was placed in lockdown after someone was stabbed outside of the school, according to the Salt Lake Valley Emergency Communications Center.

West Jordan Police tweeted that the event appeared to be isolated.

Police said in a press conference that one student has been hospitalized. Three students were involved in the incident and are now with detectives.

The students involved have been identified and police said there are no outstanding suspects at this time.

“We’re working with medical officials to find out how the medical injuries were sustained,” police said.

Police said no guns were involved, and no weapons had been found at the scene.

The tweet was sent at 1 p.m.

This story will be updated.

