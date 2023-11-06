On the Site:
Large blaze impacts Bountiful home, neighbors come together to help family of nine

Nov 5, 2023, 10:16 PM | Updated: 10:23 pm

Brianna Chavez's Profile Picture

BY BRIANNA CHAVEZ


KSLTV.com

BOUNTIFUL — A family of nine has been displaced after their home caught fire Saturday night in Bountiful.

Larges flames could be seen at the home located on Summerwood Drive. Neighbors said the flames lit up the night sky.

South Davis Metro Fire said when crews arrived the flames were 10 to 15 feet tall, containing the fire to the top floor of the home. The roof, however, caved in.

“At that point you realize this is not a small fire,” said Andrew Eberhardt, a family friend and neighbor.

While unconfirmed, neighbors say the fire started in the fire place of the home.

“The firefighters were fighting this fire for, it seemed like, almost one and one half hours to two hours,” Eberhardt said.

“Our hearts were with this amazing family, that have a lot of kids and married couples with even a new born that was born just a couple weeks ago.”

Neighbors step in to help

Thankfully, no one was injured and that’s when Eberhardt and other neighbors knew they needed to step in and help.

“There’s just no playbook to something like this, but the love in community was incredible.” Within hours neighbors came together to gather items the family may need.

“We had shoes and clothes and dresses and backpacks things of that nature that would help them get through these few days and weeks,” Eberhardt said.

(KSL TV) (South Davis Metro Fire) (KSL TV) (KSL TV)

A neighbor has taken in the family as they pick up the pieces.

If you would like to help the family you can donate through Venmo @Hollie-Wardle.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

