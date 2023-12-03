Ogden man named as suspect in fatal shooting of Colorado police officer, suspect also killed

SALT LAKE CITY — Police in Colorado have an identified an Ogden man as a suspect involved in the shooting death of a Cortez police officer.

On Saturday, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation named Jason Campbell, 44, of Ogden as a suspect in a shooting incident that resulted in the death of Sgt. Michael Moran.

In a Facebook posting, the Montezuma County Sheriff’s Office says, an officer with the Cortez Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Wednesday around noon. Once the vehicles came to a stop, the posting states that shots were fired at the officer. The officer was struck and later died from his injuries at an area hospital.

The suspect’s vehicle fled the scene and was located in the 7500 block of Highway 160-491. The posting goes on to say that additional shots were exchanged between the suspect and the law personnel at a second location. Police say Campbell died at the scene, while a second individual was taken into custody.

Also on Saturday, Colorado authorities said the second individual in the suspect’s vehicle was interviewed and released.

The investigation into what led up to the incident is ongoing.