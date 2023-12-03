On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Ogden man named as suspect in fatal shooting of Colorado police officer, suspect also killed

Dec 2, 2023, 5:59 PM

FILE — An Ogden man was named as a suspect in the fatal shooting of a Cortez, Colorado police off...

FILE — An Ogden man was named as a suspect in the fatal shooting of a Cortez, Colorado police officer. The Ogden man also died in the incident.  (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Police in Colorado have an identified an Ogden man as a suspect involved in the shooting death of a Cortez police officer.

On Saturday, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation named Jason Campbell, 44, of Ogden as a suspect in a shooting incident that resulted in the death of Sgt. Michael Moran.

In a Facebook posting, the Montezuma County Sheriff’s Office says, an officer with the Cortez Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Wednesday around noon. Once the vehicles came to a stop, the posting states that shots were fired at the officer. The officer was struck and later died from his injuries at an area hospital.

The suspect’s vehicle fled the scene and was located in the 7500 block of Highway 160-491. The posting goes on to say that additional shots were exchanged between the suspect and the law personnel at a second location. Police say Campbell died at the scene, while a second individual was taken into custody.

Also on Saturday, Colorado authorities said the second individual in the suspect’s vehicle was interviewed and released.

The investigation into what led up to the incident is ongoing.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

emergency lights...

Mark Jones

Child at the center of a Amber Alert in Idaho found dead

The 10-month-old boy at the center of an Amber Alert issued Friday by Idaho authorities has been found dead.

2 hours ago

Police lights...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Man accused of stabbing roommate, lighting room on fire

A man who police say stabbed his roommate and then tried to light a room on fire has been taken into custody.

9 hours ago

Scene at Silver Pines Senior Community (Deseret News)...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Suspect dead in Sandy shooting involving US Marshals Service

A man was shot and killed by a U.S. Marshals task force at Silver Pines Senior Community Friday afternoon.

20 hours ago

Repair shop security camera footage (KSL TV)...

Garna Mejia

Beloved family car stolen in Cottonwood Heights

A family in Cottonwood Heights is offering a $250 reward for the recovery of their stolen 1995 Acura Integra.

23 hours ago

Salt Lake City Police patrol car (Salt Lake City Police Department, file photo)...

Luke Seaver

Salt Lake police report dramatic fall in car thefts and car burglaries

The Salt Lake City Police Department issued a press release Friday highlighting statistics that indicate a significant reduction in stolen cars and car break-ins.

1 day ago

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill on Friday released additional details about two justifi...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Additional details on 2 Utah officer-involved shootings released

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill reaffirmed Friday that officers involved in two unrelated shootings were legally justified in using deadly force, and also provided more details about each investigation.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Ogden man named as suspect in fatal shooting of Colorado police officer, suspect also killed