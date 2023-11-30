Young athletes excited, looking forward to 2034 Olympics

SALT LAKE CITY — The news of the Winter Games coming to Salt Lake City in 2034 was huge for young Utah athletes with Olympic dreams on their mind.

“Oh, I think it’s amazing,” said figure skating coach Lisa Kriley to KSL TV, who coaches young athletes daily at the Salt Lake City Sports Complex.

Kriley says Wednesday’s news can only help her athletes.

“I think it will motivate them,” she said. “It’s fun to go other places. But when it comes down to what’s most important, like to sleep in your own bed and have a routine you are used to, consistency breeds success.”

Some of those young athletes she is coaching range in age from 5 to 13.

“I want to go to the Olympics in Salt Lake. And I want to podium,” said Edith McGowanfreer, 11, who is on her way to competing in a variety of figure skating competitions. “I grew up here and it’s here I live so it’s special to me.”

Other athletes are also excited about the possibility of the Olympics coming to Salt Lake City.

“Excited,” said Annabelle Atkinson, 9. “I want to be in the Olympics here, because I want to present to everyone.”

Anika Scullin, 13, says 10 years from now she will still be in her prime.

“I think it’s cool,” she said. “I would really want to be (in the Olympics) in Salt Lake] that would be awesome.”

Hard work ahead for the young athletes

But all of them are realizing there is a lot of work to be done to be ready in 10 years.

“A lot of training and practice,” said Scullin.

“It will be a lot of hard work to be able to represent to the United States,” said Atkinson.

Ice dance coach Chris Obaznsky says it gives kids vision. And with first class facilities, he sees no reason why the 2034 Games can’t include Utahns.

“Kids have opportunities to do stuff over the next 10 years. And if they stick with it, I don’t see why we can’t have skaters coming from Utah skating in the Salt Lake Games,” said Obaznsky.