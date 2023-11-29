State leaders react to news of Olympics on verge of returning to Utah
Nov 29, 2023, 3:41 PM | Updated: 4:29 pm
(KSL TV)
SALT LAKE CITY — Wednesday was a monumental day in Utah’s bid to host another Winter Olympics.
During a meeting in Paris, the International Olympic Committee named Salt Lake City as a preferred host for the 2034 Games.
Throughout Wednesday, many of the state’s elected leaders went to social media to express their thoughts on Utah taking another step forward in earning another bid to host the Games.
Here’s what they had to say.
Gov. Spencer Cox
The governor shared the state’s excitement in hosting another Games.
Welcome back to Utah, @Olympics! We’re ready for you.
The Beehive State is excited and prepared to host the 2034 Winter Olympic Games right here in Salt Lake City. #LetsGo pic.twitter.com/HV9Dt6Jnzq
— Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox (@GovCox) November 29, 2023
Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson
Henderson says Utah wouldn’t be in the position that it’s in without a lot of hard work.
Salt Lake City named preferred host for the 2034 Olympic Winter Games. A lot of hard work has gone into making this happen.
We will be ready to bring athletes across the world once again to the greatest snow on earth!#SLCWinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/zHyzcNZJDZ
— Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson (@LGHendersonUtah) November 29, 2023
Sen. Mitt Romney
Romney served as CEO and president of the 2002 Winter Games. He is looking forward to seeing Utah on the world stage again.
Congratulations to all those worked to bring the Olympics back to the Beehive State in 2034! Utah is well prepared to host the world once again for the Winter Games, and I look forward to what will surely be an inspiring demonstration of the best qualities of the human spirit. pic.twitter.com/pGyHPbapzS
— Senator Mitt Romney (@SenatorRomney) November 29, 2023
Sen. Mike Lee
Lee kept his thoughts simple.
— Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) November 29, 2023
Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall
The Salt Lake City mayor says Utah was made to host the Winter Games.
Think of the next 10 years. Think all the kids headed to our venues after school this afternoon. They are our future! And after today they’re going to be counting on attending the 2034 Olympic & Paralympic Winter Games— homegrown from the state of Utah.
We have Olympics in our… pic.twitter.com/SJaiUxkZPD
— Mayor Erin Mendenhall (@slcmayor) November 29, 2023
Rep. Burgess Owens
Owens says Utah is ready to welcome the world.
It’s a BIG day for the Beehive State! Salt Lake City has been selected as the preferred host for the 2034 Winter Games, and we’re ready to welcome athletes from around the world to compete at the highest level. https://t.co/hB52txj30m
— Rep. Burgess Owens (@RepBurgessOwens) November 29, 2023
