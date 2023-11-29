On the Site:
State leaders react to news of Olympics on verge of returning to Utah

Nov 29, 2023, 3:41 PM | Updated: 4:29 pm

State leaders reacted to the International Olympic Committee announcing Salt Lake City as a preferred host for the 2034 Winter Games. (KSL TV)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


SALT LAKE CITY — Wednesday was a monumental day in Utah’s bid to host another Winter Olympics.

During a meeting in Paris, the International Olympic Committee named Salt Lake City as a preferred host for the 2034 Games.

Salt Lake City named preferred host for 2034 Winter Olympics

Throughout Wednesday, many of the state’s elected leaders went to social media to express their thoughts on Utah taking another step forward in earning another bid to host the Games.

Here’s what they had to say.

Gov. Spencer Cox

The governor shared the state’s excitement in hosting another Games.

Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson

Henderson says Utah wouldn’t be in the position that it’s in without a lot of hard work.

Sen. Mitt Romney

Romney served as CEO and president of the 2002 Winter Games. He is looking forward to seeing Utah on the world stage again.

Sen. Mike Lee

Lee kept his thoughts simple.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall

The Salt Lake City mayor says Utah was made to host the Winter Games.

Rep. Burgess Owens

Owens says Utah is ready to welcome the world.

A big decision is coming about Utah’s bid to host another Olympics. Here’s what you need to know

2034 Olympics won’t impact approval of gondola, says Mayor Wilson

