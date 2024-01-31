On the Site:
Wednesday's Child: Siblings Desiree, Alex and Elias share a special bond

Jan 31, 2024, 12:37 PM | Updated: 12:47 pm

Shara Park's Profile Picture

BY SHARA PARK


PLEASANT GROVE —  Every child deserves safety and stability, which is why KSL TV teams up with Raise the Future to share stories of Utah children living in foster care wanting to be adopted by a forever family.

To get to know siblings, Desiree, Alex, and Elias, the group visited The Escape Date in Pleasant Grove, and took on the adventure of a candy themed room, and its mission to uncover a secret family recipe.

Right away, Desiree, 14, jumped into action, looking for the first clue. Her two younger brothers followed suit. Together, the siblings are a close trio. They’ve lived in foster care for almost three years and have depended on each other.

“For me, when I first came into foster care, I was confused,” Sabri said. “I was like why are you taking me away from my family, but everyone tells me it’s not your fault.”

Sabri likes playing the piano, and recently started playing the ukulele. She says music has helped her cope with the stress and anxiety of living in foster care.

“My favorite thing to do is make music,” she said.

Alex, 11, is the closest in age to Sabri, and the two share a special connection.

“I act like I’m his twin, he acts like he’s my twin,” Sabri said. “We’re really close, and we’ll talk.”

“She loves her brothers” said Paige Araiza, the siblings DCFS caseworker. “Alex is very charismatic, smart, and funny, he is very athletic and outgoing.”

Alex loves video games and football, a passion he shares with his younger brother Elias, 9.

“Elias has a lot of friends on the football team, and I feel like that motivates him to keep going,” said Sabri. “He at least has someone to lean on, which is his team and his coaches.”

“Elias is very loving and sweet, and thoughtful,” said Araiza. “Elias loves to learn, loves video games, football, and playing with his brother Alex.”

When it comes to their future, the siblings say they’re ready for adoptions. They want a family that will stick with them for years to come.

“I feel like I would want a family that treats me and my brothers equally, and treat me and my siblings as their child,” said Sabri.

“We want love, and for them to take care of us,” said Alex.

“Yeah, love,” added Elias.

Sabri, Alex, and Elias say keeping contact with their biological parents is important to them, but after three years in foster care they’re ready to focus on building their future.

“They need a family that will stick with them through difficult times, a family that can provide structure, a family that likes to do family activities and will support the children in exploring their interests,” said Araiza. “These are amazing kids and in the right environment will absolutely thrive.”

To learn more about Sabri, Alex, and Elias, please contact Raise the Future at 801-265-0444 or visit their website, www.raisethefuture.org.

