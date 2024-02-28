Wednesday’s Child: Teen gamer Noah wants to make memories with forever family

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s not uncommon to hear shrieking and laughter coming from inside the Redrig mobile gaming trailer. With dozens of games to play, and multiple screens to play on, it’s a space where everyone is welcome.

“I like playing video games, especially action games,” 14-year-old Noah said. “But I mostly play by myself.”

Noah is a gamer, and while he typically plays solo, he was willing to show off his skills playing Gang Beasts with KSL TV’s Shara Park and Karen Burnette, his youth connections advocate from Redrig.

“Noah is curious, spunky, thrives with one-on-one attention, and loves video games,” Burnette said. “He can be a little shy and introverted until he is comfortable.”

Noah quickly became comfortable in the Redrig gaming trailer and opened up about his life in foster care. He’s lived in state custody for nearly ten years.

“Going from home to home to different people and that can be stressful, and all the trauma that is built up is also stressful,” he said.

A few years ago, Noah was faced with another life challenge, he was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes.

“I have to monitor my blood glucose, also known as my blood sugar, with a meter that I prick my finger with, and it soaks up my blood and tells me what my blood sugar is,” he said. “I’m still learning to manage it.”

Living in foster care and managing diabetes can sometimes be overwhelming for Noah, he says now more than ever, he wishes he had a stable family to rely on.

“I just want a loving and supportive family,” he said. “I worry that I might not ever get adopted and have go into the adult system.”

“Noah needs a family that can give him one-on-one attention, who is patient and nurturing,” Burnette said.

Burnette says what’s important to Noah is feeling a sense of belonging, being with a family that will love him and include him as if he’s their own.

“I don’t want to be left out,” Noah added.

Noah would love to travel with a forever family one day, he’d like to see the beach and visit a theme park. He said he feels like he’s missed out on a lot of his childhood but has hope that his forever family is out there and can help him recapture some of it.

“I just want to go somewhere and make new memories,” he said.

To learn more about Noah, visit Raise the future or contact Raise the Future at 801-265-0444.