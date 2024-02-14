Wednesday’s Child: Gavin loves to tinker with technology and is open about his adoption journey

ST. GEORGE — With pins in place and the perfect ball, 14-year-old Gavin approached the bowling lane at Fiesta Fun Family Center in St. George with one goal in mind – a strike.

Bowling is one of Gavin’s favorite activities, and he loves trying to bowl that perfect frame.

“I like tossing what feels like a 100 lb. ball down the lane and watching it beat the crap out of other things,” he said.

When Gavin goes bowling, it’s often with Karen Burnette, his youth connections advocate at Raise the Future.

“Gavin is smart, funny, cuddly,” said Burnette. “He likes going on activities and having fun.”

Gavin has lived in foster care for three years. He’s open about his journey and says it’s been frustrating not knowing what his future will look like.

“It’s all unknown. You don’t know where you’re going to be or the family you’re going to be staying with; it’s all unknown,” he said.

Gavin says that he would like to be adopted and has been working on trying to trust others.

“I have been busy figuring things out by myself, and I want one second to have a real family,” Gavin said.

“Gavin would do best in a two-parent family where he is the only child or the youngest child,” Burnette said. “He needs parents who are able to give him a lot of attention and have patience.”

Gavin has a special interest in science and technology. He spends a lot of time tinkering with projects, flying his drone, and playing video games.

“I like safe cracking,” he said. “When it comes to me figuring out stuff, I want to be able to use scientific equipment and experiments and do projects.”

Thinking about his future, Gavin says he would like to be a weapons expert for the Marines.

“Gavin knows all kinds of things about the military, military equipment, and weaponry,” Burnette said. “He has taught himself some Russian and loves Russian music.”

Gavin says he would like to find a forever family that will support his interests and help him develop new ones. He says he likes fishing and has one goal for his next trip.

“I actually want to catch a fish. I haven’t done that yet,” he said.

To learn more about Gavin, please visit his Raise the Future profile and contact Raise the Future at 801-265-0444.