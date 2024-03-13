Wednesday’s Child: 15-year-old Phoenix loves to write, bake, and aspires to work in childcare

MILLCREEK — With bags of brightly colored frosting and a blank canvas to work on, 15-year-old Phoenix got to work at So Cupcake in Millcreek, creating a delicious piece of art.

“I draw roses all the time for my friends. They’re always a little wilted and a little messy,” said Phoenix, using the pink frosting to create a rose on top of the cake. “Everybody thinks roses are just so perfect, but they have thorns, they have issues just like humans.”

Baking and decorating cupcakes, cakes, and cookies is a passion for this Utah teen, one that brings her joy and holds a special place in her heart.

“I’m the little baker of the family; my mom used to bake a lot; I feel like it’s just a part of me, I guess,” she said.

Phoenix has lived in foster care for almost three years, and during that time, the kitchen has been a place of refuge.

“When we got taken, like in my foster home, whenever I would bake, I felt a lot closer to my family,” she said.

Phoenix values family, which is why she agreed to be featured as a Wednesday’s Child in partnership with Riase the Future. She would like to be adopted by a loving and supportive family.

“Having a family is having a group of people who understand and love you for who you are. They don’t try to change you, and they love you for everything you are,” she said.

Phoenix is full of positive energy, and her smile will light up a room. She’s not afraid to talk about who she is and what she wants for her future.

“I’m definitely a people person, my friends say I’m a caregiver,” she said. “I’m a tomboy; I want to get messy. I like English in school because I write books, usually children’s books. I’m definitely going to college; it’s always been something that is part of my life plan. I’m going to be a baker, and I’m going to definitely do something with childcare because I feel like I’m good with little kids.”

Phoenix said she wants to do good in this world, and like her name from Sabrina, which she recently changed, she’s determined to rise above the challenges she’s faced while living in foster care.

But what she needs now is a family willing to spend time with her, get to know her, and show her that a successful future is possible.

“That’s what Phoenix’ do, the rise out of the ashes, they’re confident, they’re strong,” she said.

To learn more about Phoenix visit her Raise the Future profile or contact Raise the Future at 801-265-0444.