WEDNESDAY'S CHILD

Wednesday’s Child: 14-year-old Michael enjoys Star Wars and Lego bricks

Apr 17, 2024, 2:16 PM | Updated: 2:43 pm

Shara Park's Profile Picture

BY SHARA PARK


OREM At Bricks and Minifigs in Orem you’ll find Legos of all shapes and sizes, bin after bin full of colorful bricks ready to be played with, and glass cases full of interesting and rare characters. It’s a store 14-year-old Michael loves to spend time in, Michael is obsessed with Lego bricks and Star Wars. 

“That’s Vader’s ship right there, that’s an X-Wing,” said Michael while pointing to the pre-built sets on display in the store. “That right there is an ATST.” 

Michael’s knowledge of Star Wars is impressive. He knows all about the movies, the characters, even the weapons they carry. 

“There is a difference between swords and light sabers,” he said. 

Michael’s passion for Star Wars is infectious, which makes finding a rare minifig so rewarding.  

“This is actually my first Duku I’ve ever seen,” he said while holding the minifig. 

Michael is a happy, creative, and articulate young man who has lived in foster care for nearly two years. When asked about some of the challenges that has presented, he describes his desire to travel. 

“I can’t go visit places because I have to stay in the state,” he said.

14-year-old Michael speaks of his love for Legos and Star Wars. (KSL TV)

Michael is looking for an adoptive family that he can see the world with, one that will love and support him in his passions. The first place he would like to make new memories with a family – Disneyland.  

“I want to see Galaxy’s Edge,” he said. 

Along with Legos and Star Wars, Michael also loves movies, art, and being active outdoors. 

“I do like to fish, but I want to be in the water when I fish,” he said. 

Michael also loves living creatures; he would like to own a scorpion or a snake. 

“I’m afraid of spiders, but not scorpions, I think they’re adorable.” he said. “You’re not judging me, but you’re totally judging me,” he laughed. 

Michael is charismatic, and he has a kind heart, what he needs now is a family to share that heart with. 

To learn more about Michael visit his Raise the Future profile or contact Raise the Future at 801-265-0444.

Wednesday's Child

