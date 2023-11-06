‘The Chosen’ officially releases its Christmas special trailer — Andrea Bocelli and the Bonner Family will perform

On Wednesday, “The Chosen” released its official trailer for the upcoming Christmas special “Christmas with The Chosen: Holy Night.”

The special will be available in theaters across the country starting on Dec. 12, with tickets going on sale on Nov. 20. The special features a performance from Andrea and Matteo Bocelli, who will sing “O Holy Night” in French.

Here’s a closer look at what viewers can expect from the special.

‘The Chosen’ Christmas special official trailer

Plot details of ‘The Chosen’ Christmas special

“A young mother labeled impure. A shepherd boy considered ‘unclean.’ Experience Jesus’ birth through their eyes as Christmas with ‘The Chosen: Holy Night’ blends ‘The Messengers’ and ‘The Shepherd’ into one special remastered and re-scored story.”

“Plus, a never-before-seen performance from Andrea Bocelli highlights seven music performances and two beautiful new monologues. In theaters for a limited time,” the synopsis from the press release said.

“‘The Chosen’ Christmas special will have “the authenticity and the magic of ‘The Shepherd’ matched with the production value, the caliber and the profound storytelling of ‘The Messengers,’” Katherine Warnock, vice president of original content at “The Chosen,” told media in a press conference.

Who is performing in ‘The Chosen’ Christmas special?

Andrea and Matteo Bocelli.

The Bonner Family.

Zach Williams.

Matt Maher.

Brandon Lake.

One Voice Children’s Choir.

Joy to the World.

How to watch ‘The Chosen’ Christmas special

Tickets for the special go on sale on Nov. 20. Check with a theater near you to see if it will be available to watch. The show will be available in theaters from Dec. 12 to 17 through Fathom Events.

Where is ‘The Chosen’ streaming on?

“The Chosen” is available to stream on The Chosen TV app and website, the Angel app and website, Netflix, Tubo, fubo TV, BYU TV, The CW, Amazon Prime, Peacock and Roku.

When does Season 4 of ‘The Chosen’ come out?

Season 4 of “The Chosen” will release in theaters on Feb. 1.

Here’s the release schedule: Episodes 1 through 3 will come out on Feb. 1, 4 through 6 on Feb. 15, and 7 and 8 on Feb. 29. For more information, see this previous article.