On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Newly-released videos document runaway semi crashes in Tooele

Nov 6, 2023, 10:30 PM | Updated: 10:32 pm

Andrew Adams's Profile Picture

BY ANDREW ADAMS


KSLTV.com

TOOELE — Police on Monday released numerous dash camera, body camera and surveillance camera sources that captured an apparently runaway semi as it crashed through cars at multiple intersections before plowing into a car dealership.

The chain of events Friday left 11 people injured, including one critically. It also left at least 32 cars and the semi either damaged or destroyed.

“How this didn’t end up in a fatality is shocking,” Tooele Police Lt. Jeremy Hansen told KSL TV, noting the woman who was critically injured is expected to survive.

Hansen said another semi with a dash camera captured the first crash between the runaway semi and 3 other cars at the intersection of Vine and Main Street.

What the video captured

The video shows the semi veering around cars stopped at the light and briefly into a southbound lane before making impact in the intersection.

Surveillance cameras then captured the semi heading north along a sidewalk near 200 North Main before another blurry surveillance video source documented the second collision involving two cars at 400 N. Main Street.

“Here comes the semi right through the intersection,” Hansen pointed.

Hansen said he was returning to the police station following an unrelated call when he and another officer were stopped in traffic southbound near 1000 N. Main Street.

(KSL TV) (KSL TV)

There, a semi dash camera and another officer’s dash camera both captured the semi impacting cars, flipping a couple into the air, before the runaway semi caught fire as it plowed into the parking lot of  Tooele Motor Company, ultimately catching the building on fire.

Body camera

The flames could be seen on Hansen’s own body camera as he rushed into the lot to check on the driver of the truck, who had managed to walk away from the vehicle.

“I didn’t think there was any way the driver made it out of that,” Hansen said.

His body camera also captured the sounds of multiple explosions sparked by fire.

“This spread us super thin, so for the community to come together, seeing the citizens grab the first-aid kits out of their vehicles and start rendering aid while we’re waiting for fire units to respond, the ambulances to respond, we had Dugway Fire, North Tooele Fire, Mountain West, Gold Cross even helped to come to the hospital afterward to transfer patients out, this was a community effort between all first-responders,” Hansen said. “We’ve never had an accident of this scale in the city in my 17 years here.”

Hansen said state investigators were still reviewing what happened to determine what went wrong, though the preliminary indication was the brakes failed on the runaway semi.

Despite all the property damage, Hansen said he and others were grateful nobody was killed in the crashes.

“We’re truly blessed it wasn’t worse than what it was,” Hansen said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

(KSL TV)...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

Get Gephardt helps restore funds stolen from Utah woman after bank balks

Get Gephardt help's an Ogden woman get her $1,200 back after someone hacked into her account.

3 hours ago

(KSL TV)...

Debbie Worthen

Now is the time to get your yard ready for winter, expert says

As the weather is set to change, now is the time to get the final winter preparation done on your yard to make sure it survives the cold, harsh conditions around the corner.

3 hours ago

A Utah Highway Patrol emblem is pictured as shown on the side of a UHP vehicle. (Utah Highway Patro...

Mark Jones

Two people seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash in Tooele County

The Utah Highway Patrol says two individuals were seriously injured Monday evening following a crash on Interstate 80 near milepost 81 in Tooele County.

4 hours ago

(Utah Highway Patrol)...

Mark Jones

Driver critically injured following two-vehicle crash Monday

One person is in critical condition following a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon near Tooele.

6 hours ago

(KSL TV)...

Carole Mikita

Pioneer of modern dance in Utah dies at the age of 96

Joan Woodbury, one of the pioneers of modern dance in Utah, has died at the age of 96.

6 hours ago

(FILE) Police lights at night....

Mark Jones

One person is dead in auto-pedestrian collision in Logan

Logan police say one person has died in an auto-pedestrian collision Monday night.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Newly-released videos document runaway semi crashes in Tooele