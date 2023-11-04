On the Site:
ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Tooele fiery crash injured 11 people, 1 woman in critical condition

Nov 4, 2023, 2:19 PM | Updated: 2:39 pm

A fiery crash in Tooele Friday left 11 hurt and damaged 33 cars. (KSL TV)

BY LUKE SEAVER AND CARY SCHWANITZ, KSL TV


TOOELE — A woman was critically injured and 10 other people are recovering after an out-of-control semi-truck barreled through multiple intersections, crashing into at least 33 cars on Friday.

Tooele Police Department public information officer Colbey Bentley said the 67-year-old woman had injuries all over her body.

In all 11 people were hurt. Bentley said a few other “serious” injuries were reported, but none life-threatening.

Many of those drivers watched the semi race straight toward them, with no choice but to brace for impact.

Bentley said officers started getting calls about the incident at 1:38 p.m. Friday.

The truck driver, a 26-year-old male, was hauling two full trailers of gravel when he lost control of the semi. The investigation is still underway, but Bentley said the “working theory” is that a mechanical or brake failure was the cause.

Bentley estimated that about half of the vehicles involved were on the road and half were in the the Tooele auto mall, which the semi barreled into, resulting in a powerful smoky blaze. The building will require “extensive” repairs to resume operation, Bentley said.

This is a breaking story and will be updated. 

