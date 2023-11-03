On the Site:
ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Semi crash involving 27 vehicles also catches Utah auto dealership on fire

Nov 3, 2023, 2:15 PM | Updated: 7:24 pm

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

TOOELE — A semitruck crashed and caused a car dealership building to catch fire in Tooele Friday afternoon. A total of 27 cars were involved in the collision.

According to Tooele City Police Department Cpl. Colbey Bentley, the semi crashed into a nearby auto mall near 1000 North Main Street, causing the building to catch on fire.

Bentley said there are several injuries reported, but could not say how severe the injuries are. A total of 27 vehicles were damaged in the crash.

Tooele police said there was an unrelated crash from a traffic stop resulting in a head and arm injury.

(Courtesy: Jeremey Hall) (Courtesy: Jeremey Hall) (Courtesy: Jeremey Hall) (Courtesy: Jeremey Hall) (Courtesy: Jeremey Hall) (Courtesy: Jeremey Hall) (Courtesy: Jeremey Hall) (Courtesy: Jeremey Hall) (Courtesy: Jeremey Hall) (Courtesy: Jeremey Hall) (Courtesy: Jeremey Hall)

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is provided. 

