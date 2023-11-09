On the Site:
Salt Lake County sees an 800% increase of Syphilis in women

Nov 9, 2023, 2:56 PM | Updated: 3:06 pm

FILE - This 1975 microscope image made available by the the Centers for Disease Control and Prevent...

FILE - This 1975 microscope image made available by the the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Chlamydia trachomatis bacteria. U.S. health officials released data Tuesday, April 11, 2023, showing how chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis cases have been accelerating, but doctors are hoping an old drug will help fight the sexually transmitted infections. Experts believe STDs have been rising because of declining condom use, inadequate sex education and reduced testing during the COVID-19 pandemic.(Dr. E. Arum, Dr. N. Jacobs/CDC via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Dr. E. Arum, Dr. N. Jacobs/CDC via AP)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake County Health Department announced that the county is seeing an alarming increase of syphilis cases.

The trend is consistent with national data announced by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Salt Lake County Health Department released data showing that from 2018 to 2022, Salt Lake County had an 800% increase in syphilis cases among young women. Of that number, 89% of cases were in women of childbearing age, 15-44.

The increase in that age group means an increased risk of newborn syphilis in the community.

According to a release from the health department, “Newborn syphilis occurs when mothers do not receive timely testing and treatment during their pregnancy. Syphilis during pregnancy can lead to stillbirth, miscarriage, or neonatal death, and surviving infants who are not adequately treated can develop blindness, deafness, developmental delays, or skeletal abnormalities.”

“In 2022, we saw our first case of syphilis in a newborn since 2008,” Dr. Angela C. Dunn executive director of the Salt Lake County Health Department said. “Newborn syphilis is especially unfortunate because it’s completely preventable—we can keep newborns from suffering by ensuring women have affordable, convenient access to syphilis testing and treatment, as well as appropriate prenatal care.”

Syphilis rates in all people—not just women—have increased in recent years, though not as dramatically as those among women. Overall, from 2018 to 2022, overall syphilis rates in Salt Lake County increased 65%.

The CDC recommends that all pregnant women get tested for syphilis early in pregnancy and that people with multiple or anonymous sexual partners be tested for syphilis every three, six, or 12 months depending on their number of partners and their specific circumstances.

Officials also urge health care providers to begin syphilis treatment right away while waiting for confirmatory testing, when they have a patient test positive on a rapid test.

Syphilis is a sexually transmitted infection caused by a bacterium. When left untreated, it can cause serious health problems. The infection develops in stages, and each stage can have different signs and symptoms. Syphilis is curable with the right antibiotics; however, treatment might not undo any damage the infection has already caused.

For more information about syphilis, visit CDC.gov.

