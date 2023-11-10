On the Site:
Grammy nominations 2024: See the full list of nominees

Nov 10, 2023

Taylor Swift performing in March. Her album "Midnights" is eligible for Grammy consideration this y...

Taylor Swift performing in March. Her album "Midnights" is eligible for Grammy consideration this year. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

CNN's Profile Picture

BY LISA RESPERS FRANCE, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — Nominations for the 2024 Grammy Awards were revealed on Friday morning and SZA slayed.

The “Kill Bill” singer and songwriter leads in total nominations with nine nods. Other top nominees among a list that highlighted the contributions of young women in music include Phoebe Bridgers, R&B star Victoria Monét, indie group boygenius, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo.

Taylor Swift made history by becoming the first person with seven nominations in the prestigious song of the year category with her hit, “Anti-Hero.” She also tied with Barbra Streisand for the most all-time nominations by a female artist with her album of the year nod with “Midnights.” Swift scored six nominations overall.

The nominees in several top categories can be found below, with the full list of 94 categories here.

The Grammy Awards will take place Feb. 4 in Los Angeles.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Boygenius – “The Record”
Janelle Monáe – “The Age of Pleasure”
Jon Batiste – “World Music Radio”
Lana Del Rey – “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”
Miley Cyrus – “Endless Summer Vacation”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Guts”
SZA – “SOS”
Taylor Swift – “Midnights”

RECORD OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”
Boygenius – “Not Strong Enough”
Jon Batiste – “Worship”
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
SZA – “Kill Bill”
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
Victoria Monét – “On My Mama”

SONG OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”
Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night”
Jon Batiste – “Butterfly”
Lana Del Rey – “A&W”
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
SZA – “Kill Bill”
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

BEST NEW ARTIST

Coco Jones
Gracie Abrams
Fred Again..
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monét
The War and Treaty

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”
Doja Cat – “Paint the Town Red”
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish – “Never Felt So Alone”
Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace”
Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile – “Thousand Miles”
SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers – “Ghost in the Machine”
Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice – “Karma”

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL

Jack Antonoff
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II,
Hit Boy
Metro Boomin
Daniel Nigro

BEST RAP ALBUM

Drake & 21 Savage – “Her Loss”
Killer Mike – “Michael”
Metro Boomin – “Heroes & Villains”
Nas – “King’s Disease III”
Travis Scott – “Utopia”

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar – “The Hillbillies”
Black Thought – “Love Letter”
Coi Leray – “Players”
Drake & 21 Savage – “Rich Flex”
Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane – “Scientists & Engineers”

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

Brothers Osborne – “Brothers Osborne”
Kelsea Ballerini – “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat”
Lainey Wilson – “Bell Bottom Country”
Tyler Childers – “Rustin’ in the Rain”
Zach Bryan – “Zach Bryan”

BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE

Brandy Clark – “Buried”
Chris Stapleton – “White Horse”
Dolly Parton – “The Last Thing on My Mind”
Luke Combs – “Fast Car”
Tyler Childers – “In Your Love”

BEST ROCK ALBUM

Foo Fighters – “But Here We Are”
Greta Van Fleet – “Starcatcher”
Metallica – “72 Seasons”
Paramore – “This Is Why”
Queens of the Stone Age – “In Times New Roman…”

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE

Arctic Monkeys – “Sculptures of Anything Goes”
Black Pumas – “More Than a Love Song”
Boygenius – “Not Strong Enough”
Foo Fighters – “Rescued”
Metallica – “Lux Æterna”

BEST R&B ALBUM

Babyface – “Girls Night Out”
Coco Jones – “What I Didn’t Tell You”
Emily King – “Special Occasion”
Summer Walker – “Clear 2: Soft Life EP”
Victoria Monét – “Jaguar II”

BEST R&B PERFORMANCE

Chris Brown – “Summer Too Hot”
Coco Jones – “ICU”
Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley – “Back to Love”
SZA – “Kill Bill”
Victoria Monét – “How Does It Make You Feel”

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM

Arctic Monkeys – “The Car”
Boygenius – “The Record”
Gorillaz – “Cracker Island”
Lana Del Rey – “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”
PJ Harvey – “I Inside the Old Year Dying”

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

