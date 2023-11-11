On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Man shot, killed by Summit County deputy identified as military veteran

Nov 10, 2023, 7:58 PM

(FILE)...

(FILE)

(FILE)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY PAT REAVY, KSL.COM


KSL.com

KAMAS — A man shot and killed by police near Kamas on Thursday has been identified as a military veteran who previously made headlines in connection with a deadly incident involving unarmed Iraqi civilians in 2007.

The Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office on Friday said Donald Wayne Ball, 41, was shot and killed by a Summit County sheriff’s deputy after Ball allegedly “advanced toward the deputy wielding a large blunt object. In response, the deputy discharged his firearm.”

The incident began about 12:30 a.m. Thursday when a Summit County sheriff’s deputy spotted a vehicle in the Kamas area registered to Ball, who had a no-bail warrant out for his arrest, according to a prepared statement from Wasatch County.

“The driver of the vehicle evaded the stop, leading to a pursuit that concluded in a crash on Bench Creek Road in Wasatch County,” the department stated.

After the crash, police say Ball exited his vehicle and advanced on the deputy.

According to the sheriff’s office, the arrest warrant was for a probation violation stemming from a 2018 criminal mischief conviction.

Man fatally shot after approaching deputy with ‘large blunt object,’ Wasatch County Sheriff’s say

Court records state Ball was charged in 2018 and convicted in 2019 after pleading no contest to two amended counts of attempted criminal mischief. In that case, wires to a broadcast tower that facilitated the emergency paging system for Summit and Wasatch County were cut, according to charging documents.

Ball was identified as a suspect using trail cameras. Deputies investigating that case also learned that Ball “was known to think the government was out to get him with radio waves,” according to charging documents.

Investigators further learned that Ball had allegedly committed the same crime in other counties and that he had a military background, the charges state. When a deputy made contact with Ball and tried talking to him, “he kept getting agitated as we spoke. I noticed the things Donald was talking about were not typical of a normal person as he kept telling me my radio was frying him and putting androids in his body and it was all a conspiracy by President Trump and the corrupt politicians,” charging documents state.

Ball also talked about how veterans were not being treated well by the U.S. government, according to the charges. After entering no contest pleas, he was sentenced to probation and ordered to continue treatment at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

In February of this year, however, an arrest warrant was issued after he failed to show up for a scheduled meeting with Adult Probation and Parole, according to court documents. At that time, state agents were told that Ball was “living in a cabin out by Woodland (Summit County).”

In 2008, Ball was one of five former guards for the private security contractor Blackwater Worldwide accused of killing 14 unarmed Iraqis and wounding 20 others in September 2007 in Baghdad. The charges against Ball were later dismissed.

Wednesday’s officer-involved shooting will be investigated by a multi-agency task force led by the Utah Attorney General’s Office. The Summit County deputy who fired his gun has been placed on standard administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

Shaun Comsa, in the Mapleton police officer uniform....

Andrew Adams

Mapleton police officer off force, charged in domestic violence assault case

A Mapleton police officer is off the force after he was charged this week in a domestic violence assault case.

51 minutes ago

FILE: New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks during a press conference on gun violence at the Office...

Jake Offenhartz, Associated Press

FBI seized phones from New York Mayor Eric Adams in escalation of fundraising investigation

An attorney for New York City Mayor Eric Adams confirmed that the FBI seized phones and an iPad from the mayor this week as part of an investigation into his campaign fundraising.

3 hours ago

The suspect being taken into custody by West Jordan police and SWAT (Courtesy: Nichole Laforett)...

Luke Seaver

SWAT team called to domestic violence incident in West Jordan

A domestic violence call in West Jordan Friday afternoon resulted in no injuries and one arrest.

3 hours ago

FILE - Empty poll kiosks await voters at the Mississippi Second Congressional District Primary elec...

Associated Press

US local election workers have been under siege since 2020. Now they face fentanyl-laced letters

While workers were counting ballots for primary elections in August, the elections office in King County, Washington, received a suspicious envelope that turned out to contain trace amounts of fentanyl.

9 hours ago

Man with messy hair and a red shirt...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Jury finds Utah man guilty of murder in 2018 restaurant shooting

A man who fired fatal shots at a West Jordan Rancherito's five years ago was found guilty of murder on Thursday.

11 hours ago

Police lights...

Michael Houck

Man fatally shot after approaching deputy with ‘large blunt object,’ Wasatch County Sheriff’s say

An early morning chase of a man with an active arrest warrant ended with him being fatally shot by a deputy Thursday.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Man shot, killed by Summit County deputy identified as military veteran