Pac-12 Power Rankings: Conference Of Champions Has Some Clarity Top To Bottom

No. 5 Washington and No. 6 Oregon are by far and away the two best teams in the Pac-12 in 2023 after playing host to Utah and USC over the weekend. Both teams still have to play Oregon State, but outside of those meetups, the pecking order in the conference feels pretty well sorted out.

Here is how the Pac-12 shook out in week 11.

1. Oregon (9-1, 6-1)

Oregon 36 | USC 27

I finally pulled the trigger and moved Oregon into the top spot. While Washington has the better record including a win over the Ducks and ranking, Oregon just feels like they are passing the eye test much more these days. Unlike UW, their wins over USC and Utah were much more convincing and making me feel like they are the more complete team at this conjecture.

This week: at ASU, 2:00 pm MT, FOX

2. Washington (10-0, 7-0)

Washington 35| Utah 28

The Huskies remain undefeated as they edged past a Utah team that looked like they were ready to pull off the upset at the half. This is clearly a team that stays cool and collected and doesn’t panic under pressure. Still, they seem more vulnerable than Oregon at the moment and they have another tough test this week.

This week: at Oregon State, 5:30 p.m. MT, ABC

3. Oregon State (8-2, 5-2)

Oregon State 62 | Stanford 17

It feels like the Beavers can’t get any respect…looking at you College GameDay, but I see you and you are a force this year. The last two weeks will be interesting for this team hosting the Huskies and then driving a few minutes up the road to Eugene to take on the Ducks to round out the 2023 regular season.

This week: at home against Washington, 5:30 p.m. MT, ABC

4. Utah (7-3, 4-3)

Utah 28 | Washington 35

Utah’s dreams of three-peating ended last weekend against Washington. They played the Huskies tough and had plenty of opportunities to get the job done, but a bad second half for several reasons had them come up short. Ute fans should still mostly be proud of this team. They’ve had to overcome a lot with the injuries and having your lone three losses come to top 10 teams isn’t anything to be ashamed of. They now just need to finish strong the last two games.

Utah 28 | Washington 35

Utah's dreams of three-peating ended last weekend against Washington. They played the Huskies tough and had plenty of opportunities to get the job done, but a bad second half for several reasons had them come up short. Ute fans should still mostly be proud of this team. They've had to overcome a lot with the injuries and having your lone three losses come to top 10 teams isn't anything to be ashamed of. They now just need to finish strong the last two games.

This week: at Arizona, 12:30 p.m. MT, Pac-12 Networks 5. Arizona (7-3, 4-3) Arizona 34 | Colorado 31 I really like what Arizona has been doing this year. They are a dangerous team. However, I was a little surprised they let Colorado hang around the way they did last week. I think the Wildcats are considerably better than the Buffs. This week will be an interesting one with Utah. This week: at home against Utah, 12:30 p.m. MT, Pac-12 Networks 6. USC (7-4, 4-3) USC 27 | Oregon 36 The Trojans showed a bit more fight this last weekend without Alex Grinch running the defense, but they still are nowhere near where they should be with the talent and resources available to them. SC fans are mad, and they should be mad. A lot of money was spent on what has turned out to be a very mediocre product for a lot of reasons this year. The bad news is it only gets tougher for them moving into next year. This week: at home against UCLA, 1:30 p.m. MT, ABC 7. UCLA (6-4, 3-4) UCLA 7 | ASU 17 Pie, meet face. This Bruins team had no business losing to this ASU team and yet here we are. After a solid start to the year, it really feels like the wheels have come off for Chip Kelly and company. This week: at USC, 1:30 p.m. MT, ABC 8. Cal (4-6, 2-5) Cal 42 | Washington State 39 Cal has been short on wins in 2023, but got one this past Saturday. Good for them. The Golden Bears have another great opportunity this weekend to win as well. This week: at Stanford, 4:30 p.m. MT, Pac-12 Networks 9. Colorado (4-6, 1-6) Colorado 31 | Arizona 34 The Buffs tried real hard and hung around with a team that in my opinion, they really had no business hanging around with. This week will be a battle of the bads. This week: at Washington State, 8:30 pm MT, FS1 10. Washington State (4-6, 1-6) Washington State 39 | Cal 42 From heroes to zeroes, just like that. I feel bad for this team for a multitude of reasons, but for the sole purpose of these power rankings it's because of how far they've fallen since the start of the season. Not great. This week: at home against Colorado, 8:30 pm MT, FS1 11. Arizona State (3-7, 2-5) ASU 17| UCLA 7 Proud of ASU and a little embarrassed for UCLA. That's how I'd describe this game. The Sun Devils got absolutely humiliated by Utah the week before and bounced back against a solid Bruins defense. When you're coasting at the bottom, sometimes it's the little things that count. This week: at home against Oregon, 2:00 p.m. MT, FOX 12. Stanford (3-7, 2-6) Stanford 17 | Oregon State 62 Stanford got annihilated after a good two weeks for them. Such is the life of a major rebuild. This week: at home against Cal, 4:30 p.m. MT, Pac-12 Networks

