On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

EDUCATION & SCHOOLS

Skyridge High earns first-in-Utah ‘Frozen’ musical rights

Nov 15, 2023, 10:25 PM | Updated: 10:47 pm

Mike Anderson's Profile Picture

BY MIKE ANDERSON AND MARY CULBERTSON, KSL TV


KSLTV.com

LEHI — Each year, Disney gives one High School in each state the rights to put on Frozen the Broadway Musical. For the first time in Utah, Skyridge High School took the stage after winning a competition.

John Brown, director and theater teacher said the application process was hard, and there was a lot of competition.

Behind Skyridge’s Frozen performance, he believes when you pull back the curtain, there’s a touching story of students working together to make it happen.

“It’s not just one element that goes into making a program,” Brown said. “It’s that sort of environment. it’s that sort of culture that the entire community breeds that enables us to do something like this.”

Brown said it goes way beyond the kids on stage and behind the scenes. Support for this production goes as high up as the Lehi mayor, the city, and community leaders that made it all possible.

And the turnout of opening night was huge.

“Yeah it looks like we’re going to sell as many, if not more tickets than we’ve ever sold before,” Brown said.

“I think our department has earned this with a community of loving each other and helping each other out,” said Caleb Southwick, who plays Kristoff.

Caleb Southwick (Kristoff) and his castmate playing Sven in Skyridge High School’s production of “Frozen the Broadway Musical” (KSL TV)

His castmates feel the same kind of community connection, and to their characters. Mia Shoebinger, who plays Anna, Ellie Sabin, Elsa, and Carson Long, Olaf, made similar comments.

The lead cast of Skyridge High School's production of "Frozen the Broadway Musical". (KSL TV)

The lead cast of Skyridge High School’s production of “Frozen the Broadway Musical”. (KSL TV)

“We had an opportunity to really change the hearts of people,” Long said.

“It means so much to me. I’ve loved Frozen ever since I was a kid, and I’ve always resonated with Anna. Just her spunk and her attitude and her love for others,” Shoebinger said.

“I couldn’t do without of the cast, the ensemble. They’re amazing,” Sabin said. “Literally, the amount of times that I’m running backstage that it’s them that’s carrying me.”

Ellie Sabin, a Skyridge High School Student, playing Elsa in the school's production of 'Frozen the Broadway Musical'. (KSL TV)

Ellie Sabin, a Skyridge High School Student, playing Elsa in the school’s production of “Frozen the Broadway Musical”. (KSL TV)

Likewise, the romance with Anna and Kristoff, played by Ethan Etringer, even has a deeper meaning to him.

“Not really knowing what love means to him. And then finally meeting Anna and getting to know what love truly is and what it means to him personally. It’s just amazing. It’s beautiful,” Etringer said.

And love is something that the villian in this play can understand, or at least if you ask him backstage.

“It’s a type of love that everyone deserves and needs in their life.” Southwick said.

Mia Schoebinger (Anna) and Caleb Southwick (Hans) in Skyridge High School's production of "Frozen the Broadway Musical".

Mia Schoebinger (Anna) and Caleb Southwick (Hans) in Skyridge High School’s production of “Frozen the Broadway Musical”. (KSL TV)

The cast proved the love they have for each other and their community is the element that makes a great show, and a once in a high school opportunity a reality.

Frozen runs through Nov. 20th at Skyridge High School. Tickets can be found here.

Mia Schoebinger (Anna) and Ellie Sabin (Elsa) and castmates. (KSL TV)

KSL 5 TV Live

Education & Schools

Jeremy Goodale attends his sentence hearing at the Jefferson County Courthouse in Fairfield, Iowa, ...

SCOTT McFETRIDGE Associated Press

Iowa teen convicted of killing Spanish teacher given life with possibility of parole after 25 years

An Iowa teen convicted in the 2021 beating death of a high school Spanish teacher was sentenced to life in prison with a possibility of parole in 25 years.

5 hours ago

A light on top of a police car...

Associated Press

Las Vegas student died after high school brawl over headphones and vape pen, police say

Authorities say a Las Vegas high school student was killed when 10 students between the ages of 13 and 17 beat him in a prearranged fight over a pair of headphones and a vape pen.

6 hours ago

AWE spacecraft...

Mike Anderson

USU physicists lead NASA mission

A NASA mission is being run from right here in Utah. Everything from the design and build of some high-tech equipment to mission control and research is based in Logan.

1 day ago

Students shown in a medical terms in Spanish class that would be a precursor for people who have Sp...

Mike Anderson

New program at USU promises better health care outcomes for non-English patients

The program is helping meet the demand for medical interpreters, by offering the training for free.

2 days ago

Krista Edwards in a classroom at Midvale Middle School, demonstrating with a peregrine falcon. (KSL...

Mary Culbertson and Mike Headrick, KSL TV

Falconer advocates for the use of falcons and birds in classrooms

A Canyons School District teacher and licensed falconer brought a peregrine falcon into her classroom to help her students learn and launch a reading assignment of the book "My Side of The Mountain".

2 days ago

The Miller Advanced Research and Solutions Center at Weber State University has a new executive d...

Logan Stefanich

Weber State’s MARS Center has a new executive director with ‘big vision’

The Miller Advanced Research and Solutions Center at Weber State University has a new executive director and he has a "big vision" for how the center will play into the present and future of the aerospace and defense industries.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Skyridge High earns first-in-Utah ‘Frozen’ musical rights