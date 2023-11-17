On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Brighton, Solitude implementing new reservation system for parking

Nov 16, 2023, 6:51 PM | Updated: 7:10 pm

Mike Anderson's Profile Picture

BY MIKE ANDERSON


KSLTV.com

BRIGHTON, Salt Lake County — Brighton Ski Resort is rolling out it’s new reservation system for parking, starting now.

It hopes to reduce the number of cars coming up Big Cottonwood Canyon and to clear up some of the gridlock on the winding canyon roads. Solitude, that shares the canyon with Brighton, is also adopting the reservation system.

Some are worried the new system means more money but there are ways to avoid the extra cost.

While the full mountain isn’t open, Brighton’s Bone Zone is. Keenan Morrison and Mike Stafferi were there Thursday, hoping the coming season will at least resemble the last one.

Keenan Morrison and Mike Stafferi are hoping for an ski season that rivals the previous one. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV)

“Even if we have half the season that we had last year, it’s still going to be remarkable,” Stafferi said. But one aspect that will be different is that parking system.

“It’s no secret last year parking was tough,” Jared Winkler, Director of Marketing at Brighton said.

He said the resort wants to make sure people can plan and know they will have a spot when they arrive. It’s also meant to encourage more carpooling.

“Hopefully the reservations will alleviate that stress of that,” he said.

Reservations on opening day will be $20 a car, but it’s free if you have three or more people in your car. It’s also free to season pass holders.

Just down the hill at Solitude, the reservations start Dec. 15 at $35 a car, free for cars with four or more people. Reservations are free after 1 p.m.

Keenan Morrison and Mike Stafferi are hoping for an ski season that rivals the previous one. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) Snowboarders and skiers will have a new parking reservation system starting in 2023 to ski at Brighton Ski Resort. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) The parking lot at Brighton Ski Resort will now take paid reservations. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) Brighton Ski Resort's parking lot will begin taking paid reservations in 2023. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) The Bone Zone was open at Brighton Ski Resort on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV)

“A lot of times last year we would come up here, like, especially after fresh snow and a whole parking lot would just be completely packed,” Morrison said. He, along with Stafferi, said they hope it will work as intended.

“You know, it’s going to, it’s just really going to help the flows,” Morrison said.

Winkler said opening up the system today will allow people to reserve their big-priority days but there will also be other chances to reserve and there isn’t a need to plan the whole season right now.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Riverton classroom...

Alex Cabrero

Elementary students learn geometry through Halloween candy bars

Utah math scores for elementary students fell slightly last year according to the Utah State Board of Education.

10 minutes ago

Sign over the street that says Christmas Street...

Brianna Chavez

Sugar House ‘Christmas Street’ in jeopardy, residents raising funds to keep decades-old tradition going

For decades "Christmas Street" in Sugar House has been a tradition families can look forward to.

1 hour ago

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. (Intellectual Reserve, Inc.)...

Cary Schwanitz

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland named new Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

Jeffrey R. Holland will serve as Acting President of the Twelve Apostles in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

3 hours ago

A seat belt for the right front passenger seat is shown in a vehicle on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. The ...

Eliza Pace

UHP reminds the public of seatbelt safety ahead of holiday travel

Two teens share why seatbelts are so important after their friends died in a tragic crash.

4 hours ago

SLCPD on the scene of a crash on Nov. 16, 2023 (Salt Lake City Police Department)...

Eliza Pace and Shara Park KSL TV

One in critical condition in crash, after being hit by other driver fleeing police

One person was critically injured and streets are closed near 600 South and 400 East in Salt Lake City following a high-speed crash.

5 hours ago

FILE – David DePape is shown in Berkeley, Calif., on Dec. 13, 2013. Opening statements are schedu...

Associated Press

Man who attacked Pelosi’s husband convicted of federal assault and attempted kidnapping charges

A jury on Thursday convicted the man who broke into former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home seeking to hold her hostage and attacked her husband with a hammer of federal charges of attempted kidnapping and assault.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Brighton, Solitude implementing new reservation system for parking